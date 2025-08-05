Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence Told to Fix Major Flaws as Liam Coen Fixes Offense

Want to know what it feels like to deal a difficult hand? Ask Trevor Lawrence. The 25-year-old enters his fifth NFL season under his third trial at the Jaguars’ experimental leadership rituals. With the front office handing the reins to Liam Coen this offseason, hope surges that the offensive mind behind Baker Mayfield’s career-best season in Tampa Bay can unlock Lawrence’s full potential. Yes, Coen might be the QB whisperer when he was responsible for the glow-up of Mayfield. Mayfield thrived under Coen’s system, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes. Now, that very blueprint to success belongs to Lawrence. All the ingredients are there; Lawrence just needs to get cooking.

Coen has stepped through the rungs of leadership in many teams (like the Rams) in the league and has given it his all right from the beginning. Now his wisdom has become an easter egg hidden in the August 4th episode of the Rich Eisen show. Coen made it clear that success begins with timing and precision (an absolute non-negotiable for QBs). For Lawrence, that means delivering the ball quickly and on target. “I think just getting the ball out on time and in rhythm,” Coen said. The emphasis is on hitting receivers in stride to keep the offense flowing. That level of efficiency starts with mechanics and decision-making. There is absolutely no time to contemplate the throws on turf. You just HAVE to know!

For quarterbacks at the highest level, staying on schedule within a concept is non-negotiable. Coen explained that this requires perfect alignment between footwork, eye discipline, and throwing mechanics. He answered the central question directly: “How do we progress through the concept, through the read while staying in rhythm so that the ball is still coming out in a timely manner?” The solution, although simple, is extremely difficult to execute. No wasted motion and maintaining structure within the pocket. Each progression must happen with balance and speed.

The next core principle is being constantly prepared to throw. Coen used a rather brilliantly apt boxing analogy to reinforce this. “You’ve always got to be in a position to throw a punch. Same thing with the quarterback. You’ve always got to be in a position, regardless of what that truly always looks like. It may not always be the same, but to get the ball out and to throw it on time and accurately.” Whether rolling left or right, the quarterback’s body must stay ready to strike. That posture under pressure separates the average from the elite. So, no flaw of Trevor is getting ignored anymore.

Finally, Coen stressed the need for Trevor Lawrence to develop chemistry with his new receivers. “And just getting chemistry with some of these new, young receivers that we have. He actually has, obviously, some rapport with BT (Brain Thomas Jr.), but a lot of new for him at the tight end and receiver position.” After four seasons of inconsistency, including a rough rookie year under Urban Meyer and a rebound season with Doug Pederson, Lawrence now has the chance to thrive in a system that is consistent and patient. Coen has made it work once. There is every reason to believe it can work again.

What changes Liam Coen has brought?

Coen already has his Jaguars plan in motion. While comparing his notes from last season, Coen pointed out that part of Mayfield’s success came from his ability to make plays outside the pocket. “So much of what made us successful last year with Baker was his ability to run, to make plays. So that’s something that we’ve been working hard at. Our defense doesn’t give you the No. 1 read open all the time, so he needs to work on it. And it’s happening organically. Where he’s at with that, I can’t really say. But definitely we know, and that is something we are working on.”

Coen’s impact extended far beyond the quarterback position in Tampa. Under his leadership, the Buccaneers rose from dead last in rushing to fourth in the league. The offense finished fourth in scoring and third in total yards, proving Coen’s system can lift an entire unit. Hence, the coach is focusing on Trevor Lawrence’s footwork and chemistry with his young receivers at training camp. In a different interview, Coen said, “We’re working the heck out of progression drills. What our defense does, which is nice, pre-snap to post-snap, it’s different looks. So what you may have pre-snap completely changes post-snap. So we’ve tried to put him in enough positions that he has to progress and move on to No. 2, No. 3, and sometimes No. 4 in the read. And also, hey, man, like, let’s get used to using your legs as a weapon a little bit too. Like, you can run.”

So yeah, the man is taking a similar kind of approach like that with his previous quarterback. And in fact, Mayfield has full confidence that Lawrence can reap similar benefits. “For Trevor, Liam taught the game of football to all our offensive guys,” Mayfield said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He helped me out tremendously with pre-snap adjustments and being able to eliminate and process information quick. Trevor’s gonna have a guy that’s really gonna grow into him and lean into that and help him out. Not just on the field, but off the field, so I’m excited for Trevor.” Trevor Lawrence now has access to a proven formula. All signs point to him holding the ultimate cheat sheet for success this season.

