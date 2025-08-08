Jaguars News: $14M Star Accepts Failures With Trevor Lawrence as QB Goes Back to His Roots

When Trevor Lawrence said in an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast with Dan Katz and Eric Sollenberger, “I feel like this is like getting into my prime, got a lot of good years left ahead of me, and I need to really turn it on,” we all understood it all too well. Lawrence isn’t mincing words as he stares down a season full of pressure and expectations in Jacksonville. This isn’t just quarterback speak, since he knows the time for excuses is over, and every throw, every rep in training camp, is about proving Jacksonville was right to bet so big on this core. But here’s where things get even more interesting.

While the Jaguars’ QB is putting in overtime to recapture his best self, all eyes are also on $14.6 million man Brian Thomas Jr., a supposed instant-impact star who, frankly, is still searching for his groove with the Jaguars’ quarterback. Their on-field chemistry has been a little more “work-in-progress” than highlight reel so far, and Thomas hasn’t shied away from admitting as much. So why have the fireworks been missing? And how are these two navigating the rocky patches? Thomas has owned up to the struggles, while Lawrence’s approach is all about stripping things back and rebuilding trust, one deep ball at a time.

So, here’s what’s brewing: after a rookie season that saw Brian Thomas Jr. light it up, 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns, earning him a $14.6 million star tag as confirmed by OverTheCap, something changed. Last year, Thomas thrived with Mac Jones throwing him the ball, banking 60 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns. When Trevor Lawrence took over, the numbers dipped: just 41 catches, 517 yards (though a shiny 17.6 yards per catch vs. 13 from Jones), and five touchdowns. Statistically, Thomas seemed more productive with Jones, at least on paper.

But Thomas isn’t shying away from the struggle. As he told reporters in an interview with the Jaguars, “Like you said, we’re still continuing to grow our relationship. Just coming out here each and every day, continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better.” Accepting the harsh reality.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. poses after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 23 pick during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

But there’s a real reason for the slow burn: Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas simply haven’t had as much time together. Half of Thomas’s rookie highlights came with Jones at QB while Lawrence nursed injuries. When Lawrence returned, a bit of catch-up was needed, and, as camp rolled around this July, the connection was improving, but not quite at fireworks status. As ESPN’s training camp coverage noted, the deep throws looked promising, but the day-to-day “feel” still isn’t automatic, with some catchable balls slipping away and timing sometimes off between the two. Sound familiar? It should be the last camp. They struggled early, then found rhythm as the season wore on.

But here’s the kicker: even with the hiccups, Trevor Lawrence’s trust in Thomas is unwavering. “I have a lot of confidence in him,” Lawrence said recently, while analysts have pointed out that with a full offseason together, their ceiling is sky-high, especially with Thomas’s blend of speed and route-running, according to The Ringer’s season analysis.

The story so far? A main man who admits his failings, owns them, and keeps grinding, plus a quarterback who’s retooling his approach. This isn’t a soap opera, but it’s the recipe for a duo that could explode once the gears fully mesh. Now, what’s set the stage for a turnaround?

Trevor Lawrence is going back to basics

Now, about that “roots” reboot. Trevor Lawrence isn’t just taking more snaps. He’s changing his whole approach. At camp, he’s been drilling the deep ball, showing flashes of his best Clemson days, with highlight tosses to guys like Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. On Day 7, Jaguars beat writers highlighted his accuracy and confidence when going long, with one recap from News4Jax noting, “Lawrence found Dyami Brown and Parker Washington both deep… hit them right on the money.” That’s a big leap for a QB who took flak for short-arming throws last camp.

But this isn’t just about Lawrence’s arm strength. It’s about chemistry. The team put in work even before camp, taking a Bahamas training trip with Thomas and “Ironman” Travis Hunter, trying to sync up in a no-pressure environment. In walkthroughs, Lawrence’s focus has been on building trust, connected passes, no second-guessing, and letting the new faces grow into starring roles. Sounds simple, but as any football nut knows, that’s the stuff championships are built on.

Speaking of new faces, Travis Hunter’s been the talk of the town. Coach after coach can’t stop raving about his “do-everything” approach, splitting practice reps between cornerback and receiver, and showing up big during scrimmages, think three pass breakups in 11-on-11 drills, and highlight deep routes that have left defenders trailing. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski even called Hunter’s development “very promising,” noting that his technique and attitude could push Jacksonville’s offense to another level this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what’s the bottom line? Trevor Lawrence is going back to basics, not just mechanically but in his attitude. Training camp is less about trying to highlight reels and more about rebuilding rock-solid connections. Meanwhile, Thomas isn’t shying away from his rougher patches. He’s using those missteps as fuel to get better with his quarterback. The two angles blend together: accountability meets evolution, and the whole offense is starting to gel.

What does it all mean for the season? If Trevor Lawrence’s reset and Brian Thomas’ work pay off, we could see the birth of a top NFL connection and all those early struggles just another chapter in the Jaguars’ redemption story.