Jaguars Owner’s Brutal Admission Pressurizes Trevor Lawrence & Co. After Liam Coen’s Latest Move to Fix Offense

As the Jaguars turn the page from a winless preseason (0-2-1), the proper work begins. The Week 1 opener against Carolina is the first test of their new identity, with a renewed emphasis on scheme and play design being a glaring offseason priority, one that owner Shahid Khan highlighted during his end-of-season press conference post-parting ways with Doug Pederson in January.

Khan pointed out that. “Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball,” Khan stated further. “Football, to win, deception is a big part of it.” That brutal admission wasn’t just a parting shot at the old regime; it was a directive, a public pressure cooker installed directly under the seats of Trevor Lawrence & co.

Enter Liam Coen, the architect hired to orchestrate the deception. His offense, a modernized tapestry woven from his time with Sean McVay’s Rams and last year’s top-three Buccaneers unit, is the antithesis of predictable.

Warren Sharp’s analysis noted Tampa’s heavy usage of 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs), a look the Jags will undoubtedly feature with weapons like Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and the electrifying rookie Travis Hunter. But the magic isn’t in the grouping—it’s in the disguise, making every formation look the same before the snap. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen saw it up close in camp, noting, “He makes everything look the same… making 12 look like 11, doing a lot of different front variations.” This is the artistic deception Khan demanded.

Trevor Lawrence’s comfort and Hunter’s wild card impact

The proof of Coen’s system, however, is in the comfort of his quarterback. For Lawrence, who is on his fifth play-caller in five years, this isn’t another new language to learn; it’s a new way of thinking. “You have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers,” Lawrence explained this spring.

The final piece of Coen’s offensive puzzle came just after roster cutdowns, with a strategic trade for veteran receiver Tim Patrick. The 6’5” target brings a physical, big-bodied presence that the receiver room lacked, a proven red-zone threat, and a reputation as one of the league’s most capable run-blocking receivers—a non-negotiable trait in Coen’s run-centric system.

Trevor Lawrence immediately recognized the value, noting Patrick’s size and experience provide a “veteran presence” and a “different skill set” that makes the entire room better. Acquired to help execute the deception Khan demanded, offering a reliable safety net and a new look to throw at opposing defenses.

“You don’t feel like you are stuck in a play that’s not set up for success.” Those answers come from a scheme that marries a revitalized run game, an area where Jacksonville was a dismal 25th last season to a play-action attack that thrives on the constraints it creates, averaging just over 100 yards per game. Coen’s Bucs, however, finished fourth in rushing, and that established threat is what makes the play-action so effective.

As center Robert Hainsey, who followed Coen from Tampa, put it: “It’s everything working in conjunction… to be able to run the ball to set up everything else.” That symbiotic relationship is the engine Coen is building.

Yet, even the most creative scheme needs its stars to shine, and all eyes are on the multifaceted talent of Hunter. The two-way rookie is the ultimate wild card, a player whose very presence defies predictability. Can Coen’s offense fully utilize a weapon who logged 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final college season, especially if defensive needs pull him to the other side of the ball? His potential to shatter rookie records is immense, but his role is the team’s most fascinating, fluid question.

Ultimately, this entire operation revolves around Lawrence. The $275 million franchise QB is coming off a season truncated by injury, learning yet another system, and shouldering the weight of an owner’s very public expectations. He’s had to clear physical and mental hurdles, from post-surgery rehab to acing Coen’s playbook test with an 85% score. The early returns are promising; his footwork is becoming second nature, and his confidence is growing. “I’m not having to think about it… It’s starting to feel a lot more comfortable and natural,” Lawrence noted in camp.

The addition of veteran Patrick provides another reliable, big-bodied target, a safety net that underscores the front office’s commitment to giving Trevor Lawrence every possible tool. Khan’s words were a splash of cold water. Coen’s playbook is the map. Now, Lawrence and his crew must navigate the pressure, transforming brutal honesty into beautiful deception. The path from predictable to potent starts now.