Jaguars Receiver Quietly Hit With Injury News Amid Trade Talks With Travis Hunter’s Immediate Future in Doubt

The Jaguars aren’t just dealing with a leaky roof. The foundation itself is starting to crack. As J.P. Shadrick put it, “Health and an improved roster” have to be the cornerstones, because the last two seasons collapsed under the same weight. Just as the hype around rookie sensation Travis Hunter began to swell, reality bit back. His long-awaited debut ended in a loss to the Steelers.

Hunter is the No. 2 overall pick and the two-way threat Jacksonville has pinned its hopes on. His preseason spark? Well, it too dimmed when news broke of an upper-body injury during camp. And as a precaution, he decided to sit out Friday’s practice (15 August). But for all the nerves and headlines aside, over the last 15 practices, he piled up 364 snaps across 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. But now questions are left hanging over his status.

And if that weren’t enough, the Jags have another fire starting to catch in the corner. A tweet that caught eyes: “Jaguars RB Travis Etienne skipped his scheduled news conference because he was cramping. Got attended to by trainers late in practice.” On paper, it sounded minor. Just cramps, nothing more. But given the timing and the whispers of a potential trade, it feels like smoke rising from a fire the team hasn’t quite admitted is there. Travis Etienne’s resume looks quite impressive at first glance: back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and bursts of speed that once made him a first-round prize.

But scratch beneath the surface and the shine fades. Over the past two years, the former Clemson star has averaged just 3.8 and then 3.6 yards per carry. Numbers that make him one of the league’s least efficient feature backs. The talent is there, no doubt, but the vision and patience? Not always. And in Jacksonville, patience runs shorter than the holes Etienne sometimes misses. Fans have been calling for a shake-up, and the team has depth waiting in the wings. Tank Bigsby, the 2023 third-round pick, is pushing for more snaps. Rookie Bayshul Tuten is flashing in camp, too.

That leaves Etienne in an odd limbo, even though new offensive coordinator Liam Coen has already denied trade rumors. “He’s done a great job,” Coen said͏ about Etienne. Etienne didn’t help his stock much in the preseason opener. Two carries for six yards and a single 10-yard catch. Add in the skipped presser and the muscle cramps, and it feels like Jacksonville is holding its breath. The ground beneath Etienne’s feet may already be shifting.

Travis Hunter’s injury clouds Jaguars’ receiver depth

The Jaguars are facing a setback on offense and defense with rookie sensation Travis Hunter sidelined by what coach Liam Coen described as an upper-body injury. Hunter has secured 364 snaps across both receiver and cornerback duties in just 15 practices. While he was held out of Aug. 15, Friday’s walkthrough as a precaution, he remained engaged on the sidelines with a play sheet in hand, signaling how vital his development is to Jacksonville’s plans under new HC. “That’s what they’re supposed to do when they’re hurt,” Coen explained. “We want ’em locked in, getting all the calls, and being able to execute in their minds.”

Hunter’s absence doesn’t just raise questions about his dual-role. It leaves the receiver corps thinner heading into Sunday’s preseason matchup in New Orleans. His 17 offensive reps in Thursday’s scrimmage gave a glimpse of the chemistry he’s been building with Trevor Lawrence, and without him, the Jags’ depth chart feels stretched. The timing is tricky: multiple starters across the roster are nursing injuries, forcing the staff to weigh whether it’s worth risking more bodies in August.

The injury list itself is stacking up fast. Right tackle Anton Harrison and lineman Chuma Edoga practiced on a limited basis with lower-body issues, while corner Tyson Campbell worked off to the side. On the defensive front, Arik Armstead and rookie Maason Smith saw individual work but skipped team drills. Coen made it clear that player safety takes priority, especially when it comes to protecting Lawrence.

Just how the Hunter’s injury and others could alter the entire offensive plan. For now, the Jaguars find themselves trying to balance urgency with caution, knowing Hunter’s presence at receiver could be the missing spark when the real games begin.