Jaguars Reporter Shatters Trevor Lawrence Speculations After QB’s Strong Warning to 31 Teams

For the City of Bridges and their loyal Duval faithful, the last few years have been a tough watch. The Jaguars haven’t quite lived up to the hype since drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021. The coaching changes, rotating play-callers, and new systems every other season have made it nearly impossible for the Clemson star to find his rhythm. And as he enters Year 5, the stakes are higher than ever. Some even believe he’s toeing the line of “bust material”—a label no QB wants attached to his name.

Still, Jacksonville isn’t giving up on its golden boy. In fact, the Jags made a bold offensive move this offseason, bringing in Liam Coen—a man tasked with fixing the Lawrence puzzle. That decision alone sparked hot debates across ESPN’s Get Up. Damien Woody didn’t sugarcoat his take: “You’re getting paid too much money to be going out there and putting that type of product out there. I don’t want to hear about the past or whatever. Liam Coen is in Jacksonville because of you, to fix you. If you can’t get it done, that’s bust material, in my opinion.” Harsh? Maybe. But that’s the reality Lawrence is staring down.

That said, Lawrence isn’t shying away from the pressure. In fact, he’s throwing it right back at the rest of the league. “Year 5, it’s time to go, time to start winning consistently and be not just that team that no one takes you seriously, you want to be that team that is always competing and for playoffs, Super Bowls, and you’re in the hunt,” he declared on Pardon My Take. Backing him up, Jaguars insider Travis Holmes pushed back on the blame game, saying the issue wasn’t Lawrence. It was everything else around him.

“Like over that 20-game stretch from late 2022 to the first half of 2023, Trevor Lawrence led a reasonably bad Jaguars roster, a reasonably bad Jaguars team who was down double digits, like eight games in that stand. They beat the 2022 Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens, the LA Chargers, all playoff teams. In 2023, they beat a nine-win Indianapolis Colts team, not once but twice.”

Even more, Holmes didn’t hold back when talking about the critics. “That’s nine wins versus playoff teams. Y’all just be saying stuff out here, huh? Like, come on, bro. Prior to that injury in 2023, Trevor Lawrence was playing at an MVP candidate level, like similar to Brock Purdy’s candidacy in that same season,” he continued. He pointed out the harsh reality of Lawrence’s 2023 season—dealing with multiple dropped touchdowns and one of the weakest supporting casts in the league.

And stats tell their own story. In just 10 games in 2024, Lawrence posted a passer rating of 85.2, with 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Decent numbers for a guy fighting through noise and adversity. But this is it—the make-or-break year for him in Duval.

For Trevor Lawrence and Duval, the clock is ticking loud in 2025

To begin with, Trevor Lawrence didn’t just miss out on the Top 10 in Jeremy Fowler’s annual QB rankings—he didn’t even get a single vote. Not even an honorable mention. That’s a jaw-dropper for someone earning $55 million per year, tied with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jordan Love. Just four years ago, he was the No. 1 overall pick. Now? The rest of the league barely blinked. This isn’t just another season in The City of Bridges—it’s the biggest one of his career.

Moreover, the pressure’s stacking up. “Is Trevor Lawrence going to become more than average?” Dan Orlovsky asked on Get Up. “Can he get more consistent? Can he lead like he hasn’t done before? Can he become a difference-maker for Jacksonville? He’s under the most pressure of any quarterback in that conference.” Fair or not, that’s the vibe circling EverBank Stadium right now.

Then again, let’s not forget—this is the same guy who turned the Jaguars around after the Urban Meyer circus. Lawrence took Duval to the postseason in 2022 and won a playoff game. From Week 9 of 2022 to Week 12 of 2023, he posted a 15-5 record with a 97.7 passer rating. Since then, though, the magic’s vanished.

Now, the Jags are pushing all their chips in. With Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. at Lawrence’s disposal, it’s go-time. As Damien Woody summed it up: “Now or never.”