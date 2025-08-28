Jaguars Trade for 31YO WR Mounts Pressure on Liam Coen To Reconsider Travis Hunter’s Role

The Jaguars’ young and exciting receiving corps lacked one thing. Second-year WR Brian Thomas Jr., no.2 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, Travis Hunter, and free agent Dyami Brown are the projected starters; Parker Washington is also on the roster. The four have 34 NFL starts among them, which is something the front office may have noticed and addressed. Signing Tim Patrick does add depth, but an analyst is skeptical that his output with Detroit in 2024 (394 yards, 3TD) is not a guarantee in Duval.

Speaking about the 6’4”, 212 lbs WR, on WoodwardSports, one analyst said, “Tim Patrick was struggling in camp. If you go look at his media pieces, he was bi***ing about him struggling in camp. And let’s be real about it. He’s 31 years old, had a quad injury in camp already. Like, it’s very possible that Tim Patrick slowed down. Yeah, we liked what we saw of him last year, but we’re not guaranteed to get that same version of him.” He returned to the field after two injury-ravaged seasons, however, there are some positives.

Tim Patrick’s injury history may not see him being too worried about his offensive snaps. He can slot in for 20% of them, allowing Travis Hunter sufficient rest for his D-Line duties. Coen had earlier told Rich Eisen if Hunter plays 65-70 offensive snaps, they will try to match that number on defense too.

This shows how balanced the team wants his role to be. But with doubts surrounding Patrick’s consistency, Liam Coen might have little choice but to lean heavier on Hunter at receiver than he originally planned.

All things considered, Hunter has the résumé to justify the hype. Back in Colorado, he racked up 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he added four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble to seal an overtime thriller against Baylor. That’s not just potential—it’s proof. Now healthy again, Hunter gives Coen a reason to rethink the balance of his offense and defense.

Travis Hunter set for opener as Jaguars bank on two-way spark

Duval fans finally got the news they were waiting for. Travis Hunter is healthy and cleared for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, general manager James Gladstone confirmed Wednesday. Hunter had been nursing an upper-body injury since Aug. 14, missing the final two preseason games and only working in individual drills. But the good sign? He was back on the practice field on Wednesday.

“He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed, informed Gladstone. The GM emphasized the strategic value of keeping Hunter’s role flexible. “ There hasn’t been any shift on that front. We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that’s someone who impacts both sides of the football, and can’t wait to see him on Sundays and one Monday night here this season.”

Hunter’s workload this summer shows why the staff trusts him. He logged 364 snaps across 15 full practices, nearly an even split: 188 on offense, 176 on defense. Even in 11-on-11 drills, the balance was there—173 offensive snaps to 168 defensive. That kind of usage screams versatility.

All things considered, Jacksonville desperately needs that spark. The secondary has been thin with injuries to Maason Smith and Arik Armstead creating uncertainty. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence looks sharp in Liam Coen’s offense, completing 14 of 17 passes for 119 yards and a score across two preseason outings. So the real question now? How Coen deploys Hunter in Week 1 could swing the early rhythm of the season.