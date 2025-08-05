Jaguars’ Travis Hunter and Wife Leanna Lenee Share a Baby News Amidst Divorce Buzz

You know you’ve officially “arrived” in the NFL when people care more about your love life than your Madden stats. That’s where Travis Hunter’s at right now. The rookie’s been lighting up camp on both sides of the ball, but somehow, the internet’s more locked in on his personal life than his playbook. Well, that’s good news for those ‘involved’, because we’ve just got a new update on the divorce rumours.

Just when the gossip mill hit full TMZ-alert levels, Travis and Leanna hit everyone with the ultimate curveball. Just a little decision that may have revealed more than they intended. And let’s just say… someone new has moved into the Hunter household.

Yeah, no need for breakup denials or dramatic Instagram Lives, they went full kitten on us. Leanna Lenee dropped a TikTok called “Come with us to adopt a kitty,” and yep, there was Travis, all smiles, cradling their new Abyssinian kitten like it was a game ball. The name? Uno. Soft launch with a side of “we’re fine, thanks.”

Dov Kleiman broke the news on X, stating, “Wholesome: Jaguars rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, adopted a baby cat today. Travis and Leanna will be phenomenal parents ❤️”

And let’s be honest, the choice of an Abyssinian? That’s not random. This breed is known for being clingy in the best way: affectionate, high-energy, and always in the mix. Abyssinians are the type to follow you room to room, needing that constant connection.

So basically, it’s a pet for people who are actually living together and want the chaos. So yeah, adopting Uno doesn’t just say “we’re good”; it says the Hunters are sharing space, routines, and probably a few future Amazon orders for cat towers and window hammocks.

And those divorce rumours never really made sense, did they? They’ve been together for over five years, and their relationship has basically grown up online with them. Travis popped the question in early 2024 with a serious diamond (we’re talking six figures), and they made it official in May 2025 with a full-blown luxury wedding in Tennessee.

Oh, and as a surprise? Jaguars‘ Hunter handed Leanna the keys to a Mercedes AMG G63 Brabus, just casually. They’ve been sharing their journey every step of the way through vlogs, TikToks, and giveaways, so how did all of that end up with divorce rumours? Let’s talk about it.

How did we come to the divorce buzz?

Cracks started to show in 2024. In December, Leanna dropped an emotional TikTok of herself crying, set to a T.D. Jakes voiceover about spiritual growth. Fans instantly clocked it as a possible breakup hint, and suddenly, their whole relationship was under a microscope. Was it just a tough moment? Or the start of something bigger? Nobody really knew, but one thing was clear: something shifted, and the fanbase felt it.

Then it got real when old footage from Travis Hunter’s Heisman ceremony started making the rounds again. Fans noticed Leanna might not have stood up right away when his name was announced, and that was all it took. People were quick to accuse her of clout-chasing. They questioned her motives and even threw out baseless rumors. Then Travis stepped in, deactivating his Instagram for a bit and posting a firm statement before going dark: “My girl’s been with me for five years.”

Then came the prenup thing. Once word got out that Travis reportedly got married without one, things spiraled out of control quickly. Suddenly, everyone from Reddit threads to morning sports shows was dissecting the decision like it was a game tape. Celebrity divorce attorney James Sexton even jumped in, offering free prenups to all 2025 NFL draft picks. Whether it was true or not, the no-prenup rumours just made everything even worse.

The internet’s been in full detective mode, especially after that one viral clip from the wedding where Leanna seemingly dodged a kiss from Travis during the reception. Combine it with whispers about the missing prenup, Travis Hunter’s social media break, and the slower-than-usual return to couple content, and you’ve got a perfect storm of overanalysis.

Then came Uno. And honestly, this might say even more than some press conference. You don’t adopt a pet unless you’re all in. And the best part? This might shut down the divorce rumours for once and for all.