Jaguars Legend Issues Strong Warning to Trevor Lawrence & Co. After Liam Coen Cuts Ties With 2 Players

Fred Taylor, Jaguars’ all-time rushing king (11,271) and a man who knows a thing or two about breaking through tackles and expectations, sees clearer than anyone. As the final preseason roster cuts settled this week, the legend himself issued a sobering reality check to Trevor Lawrence‘s team. “Again, going back to trimming the fat,” he said.

On 1010XL: Jaguars podcast on August 25, Taylor appeared with his voice carrying the legacy of a man who’s been a Hall of Fame finalist and knows what true excellence requires. “I think that we’ve seen about my level of expectations are what they are. I mean, we’ve only got a snippet throughout preseason. We haven’t gotten the entire order, right?” His point was razor-sharp: the real work starts now.

The Jaguars’ 0-2-1 preseason record, featuring a record 70-yard Cam Little FG and the concerning upper-body injury to phenom Travis Hunter, was just an appetizer. The main course? A regular-season schedule where, as Taylor notes, “It’s a team that has a shot to win these games, but if you can’t win those close games, you’re just not good enough.” He pointed to the brutal truth of 2024: “Nine games last year that was decided by” ten points or less. “Just imagine if they take half of those. We’re in the playoffs.”

via Imago

For Trevor Lawrence, this environment of heightened accountability is exactly what he needs. Taylor admitted his primary preseason concern was simple: “I saw Trevor a little bit. I just wanted to make sure Trevor was healthy…..How is the shoulder?” The answer, thankfully, is promising. Lawrence is throwing again after off-season surgery, his confidence is high for Week 1. But physical health is only half the battle.

The new regime, led by Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, is already overhauling the mechanical flaws that have hindered him. Analysis from Warren Sharp highlights a startling disconnect in Lawrence’s game: in 2023-24, he had the #3 fastest time to throw in the NFL yet also held the #2 deepest average target depth. The result was a #4 worst completion percentage over expected. It was a quarterbacking paradox.

Trimming the fat, building the muscle by Coen

The warning also comes on the heels of new Head Coach Liam Coen making his first significant, culture-setting decisions. The Jaguars’ roster reshuffle assured that familiarity does not guarantee a spot. The team released QB John Wolford, a veteran who followed Coen from Tampa Bay and L.A., and waived CB De’Antre Prince.

Wolford, who has appeared in 7 NFL games with 626 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 5 interceptions, and 87 rushing yards, Prince, meanwhile, managed 8 tackles and 1 pass defensed in his 2024 rookie season after a standout Ole Miss career where he logged 146 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Wolford’s release is particularly telling; brought in as a security blanket who knew Coen’s system inside and out, his departure signals an unwavering commitment to performance over pedigree. It’s a move that echoes Taylor’s “trimming the fat” sentiment, a first step in ensuring the entire machinery is built for those crucial closing moments.

via Imago

Coen’s prescription is a complete philosophical shift, mirroring his successful work with Baker Mayfield. The preseason sample size was small but revealing: Lawrence’s average air yards plummeted to a mere 5.6 per attempt, and his completion rate soared to 82.4%.

The goal is clear—ditch the hero-ball deep shots for a more efficient, rhythmic offense. It’s about making the easy plays effortlessly, a method that has long eluded this squad. Taylor sees the potential, especially in the defensive front, but reserves final judgment. “I just want to be able to see them put it all together and hopefully that translates to wins,” he said. “The preseason doesn’t give you a lot because so much can change in, you know, in 60 minutes.”

He’s right. One play can turn a season, just like that fateful fumble against Miami last year. Fred Taylor’s legacy was built on turning potential into production. His warning to Lawrence & Co. isn’t one of doubt, but of deep investment. He’s been there. He knows the margin for error in the NFL is thin. The fat has been trimmed. Now, it’s time to see if the muscle can finally finish the fight.