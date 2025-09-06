Liam Coen Admits Challenges With Trevor Lawrence After Major Jaguars QB Update

Trevor Lawrence’s journey in the NFL was anything but smooth. After all, many fans still remember how his rookie season went south, finishing with a 3-14 record. Even worse, his overall mark stands at a disappointing 22-38. Despite being played heavily under Urban Meyer’s watch, the young quarterback struggled to find his rhythm, raising eyebrows about his confidence and future in the Silver and Black. Now, with the season about to kick off, head coach Liam Coen admits that rebuilding Lawrence’s mindset has been one of the toughest tasks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yes, Coen’s priority was to form a solid bond with Lawrence, helping him regain belief in his abilities. “To say, ‘broken,’ I don’t know, but he definitely needed some confidence,” Coen told the Times-Union. He pointed out that there was visible frustration in Lawrence, stemming from his inability to hit the high standards he set for himself. The Jaguars’ coach emphasized that their early conversations revolved around helping Lawrence stop carrying the entire burden alone and focus on gradual improvement instead.

For that reason, Coen has doubled down on building Lawrence’s confidence systematically. “It’s been a lot of building up of confidence in ways and showing him great examples of when he does it the way we’re coaching it to be done,” Coen shared. That process wasn’t all smooth sailing, as there were several tough coaching moments where they went head-to-head, but Coen believes those challenges ultimately strengthened their working relationship. On top of that, Tony Boselli, Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations, remains optimistic. He said, “I have a ton of confidence in Trevor Lawrence,” reassuring fans that the franchise still stands firmly behind their QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Motorcycle Sports

Meanwhile, Coen still sees Lawrence as their franchise cornerstone. Entering his fifth year, Lawrence’s past season was far from ideal—he struggled with injuries and consistency, never quite living up to the “generational talent” label. The Jaguars’ front office knows this season is a make-or-break moment for him. Thankfully, things are already looking up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

General manager James Gladstone pointed out that Lawrence has adapted well to Coen’s offensive system, showing improved consistency and pushing his limits every day. Still, both Gladstone and Coen have a realistic outlook on the future. While Lawrence is the centerpiece, strengthening the QB room remains the top priority for the Jaguars.

AD

Liam Coen might have found the perfect Trevor Lawrence backup

Every team knows the importance of a solid backup quarterback only when the starter goes down. For the Jaguars, Nick Mullens is currently filling that role. However, Mullens’ 5-15 record as a starter doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Meanwhile, after the New York Giants revealed their latest depth chart, a new possibility has emerged that could shake things up in Jacksonville’s QB room.

As per Black & Teal, the Jaguars could look to trade for Jameis Winston, whose fall to the third-string spot in New York has surprised many. With 87 career starts and playoff experience under his belt, Winston brings plenty of seasoning to the table. The Giants recently announced that Jaxson Dart would serve as their second-string QB behind Russell Wilson, effectively sidelining Winston.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Giants Aug 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250821_vtc_cb6_23783

Given Winston’s background, he certainly looks like a quality backup candidate for the Silver and Black. And Winston could be available at the right price. Jacksonville would slot him comfortably ahead of Mullens, and if Lawrence suffers an injury, Winston’s experience could prove invaluable. Sure, Winston has a gunslinger reputation—his 111 career interceptions rank sixth among active QBs. Last season, he tossed 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine games for Cleveland, showing flashes of brilliance mixed with some risk-taking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Typically, backup QBs don’t have high turnover rates. But at his best, Winston can launch deep bombs and spark big plays. With talents like Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter ready to catch, and under Liam Coen’s guidance, Winston could easily turn into one of the league’s top backups. If the Jaguars aren’t considering it, they should be.