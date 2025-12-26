brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Liam Coen Announces News on Jourdan Lewis’ Future After Jaguars CB’s Season-Ending Injury

ByAkshay Kapoor

Dec 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Liam Coen Announces News on Jourdan Lewis’ Future After Jaguars CB’s Season-Ending Injury

ByAkshay Kapoor

Dec 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it to the playoffs, but without their cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The 30-year-old was placed on injury reserve Thursday after incurring an injury in his foot, which further required surgery. A majority of the reports speculated that the cornerback would miss the rest of the season amid the ongoing troubles. While fans have been eagerly awaiting a response, their head coach, Liam Coen, stepped forward with a fresh update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not sure about the exact timetable but I wouldn’t expect too much this season,” the coach said, in a recent press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved