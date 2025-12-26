Liam Coen Announces News on Jourdan Lewis’ Future After Jaguars CB’s Season-Ending Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it to the playoffs, but without their cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The 30-year-old was placed on injury reserve Thursday after incurring an injury in his foot, which further required surgery. A majority of the reports speculated that the cornerback would miss the rest of the season amid the ongoing troubles. While fans have been eagerly awaiting a response, their head coach, Liam Coen, stepped forward with a fresh update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not sure about the exact timetable but I wouldn’t expect too much this season,” the coach said, in a recent press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned!