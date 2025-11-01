Liam Coen Asked to Flip the Script on Trevor Lawrence’s Offense After Travis Hunter’s Injury

The week 8 bye couldn’t come at a better time for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a chance to get healthy and hit the reset button. But the offense has some real issues to fix. Outside of a few playmakers, production just hasn’t been there, and the constant running game loopholes aren’t helping either. QB Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen both very well realise that it’s about cleaning up the mistakes if they want to get things rolling again. Even experts have a similar take on their struggles.

‘For the Jacksonville Jaguars… they got to get back to running the football the way they did the first few weeks of the season. Something I thought Liam Coen did an excellent job of at Tampa Bay was making adjustments in the run game to the personnel he had. This offensive line is not as good as the one he had in Tampa, but he has to find answers, “ESPN’s Mina Kimes said.

The Jaguars got off to a hot 4-1 start, but back-to-back losses to tough playoff-worthy teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have shown cracks in the foundation. It’s starting to look like that early success might’ve been fueled a bit by luck and the buzz around the new coaching staff. QB Lawrence also didn’t put up his best performance. He scored a total of 3 TDs for 554 yards in both games combined.

Through the first five games, the Jags were averaging 137 yards on the ground with a solid run-pass balance of 28.2-34.4 per game. At the moment, PFF ranks the Jaguars’ offense 25th overall, and the problems just don’t stop there for Jacksonville.

Travis Hunter’s injury couldn’t come at a worse time for the Jags

Jacksonville is 4-3 and currently sitting in the second spot of the AFC South division, but the team took a major hit on offense as one of their top receivers, Travis Hunter Jr., was placed on injury reserve, leaving their already-thin receiving corps even thinner. After losing the last 2 consecutive games, Hunter’s injury could not have a worse timing.

“It just feels… bad for the guy… for our team, for everything. But he’s in good spirits right now. A minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be. – I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever,” Coen said.

Hunter is reported to have suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice, keeping him out for a minimum of four games. In 7 games, WR has completed 28 of 45 targets for 298 yards. He also scored a TD against the Rams. With Hunter out, the Jags will look for names like Parker Washington, Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown, and Brian Thomas Jr. to step up. But all is still not well.

With Brian questionable because of a shoulder injury and Tim Patrick’s groin injury, Brown and Washington remain the only two fully healthy receivers on the chart. While the bye week has given the team a chance to evaluate itself and figure out adjustments, Coen will need to brace the receiver corps ahead of the game against the Raiders.