Liam Coen Breaks Silence on Travis Hunter’s Injury as Jaguars Defense Gets Massive Boost

The long-awaited debut of rookie sensation Travis Hunter fell short of its hype when the Steelers claimed the win. Now, with the Saints up next, the dual-threat rookie delivers a grim update. Throughout camp, Liam Coen worked to sharpen Hunter as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. His preseason opener showcased that versatility, even if the scoreboard told a different story. “I was a little nervous at first,” Hunter admitted via ESPN. “But after the first play, I was good.” The nerves faded, but the rookie might have risked a do-over with the spotlight on him.

Hunter sat out Friday’s (15 August) Jaguars practice with an upper-body injury. The decision was described as precautionary. Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, has had a productive camp. Over the past 15 practices, he logged 364 snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, including 17 on offense and 16 on defense in Thursday’s scrimmage. Whether he would suit up this weekend quickly became the big question.

The answer from the coaching staff appears to be no. Head Coach Liam Coen confirmed Hunter’s injury may keep him out of Sunday’s preseason clash at New Orleans. He did not participate in Friday’s walk-through but remained engaged, holding a clipboard next to receivers coach Edgar Bennett. “That’s what they’re supposed to do when they’re hurt,” Coen said. “We want ’em to make sure that they’re locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call and being able to watch and execute as well in their minds.” For now, resting him seems the smarter play, whether the team faces Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler.

Hunter might not be the only key piece sitting out against the Saints. Multiple injuries over the past week could lead to more starters being kept on the sidelines. The Jaguars’ defense struggled to swing momentum last weekend, failing to stop the Steelers from controlling the game. Jacksonville managed only two sacks. Veteran end Dawuane Smoot struck in the second quarter. Collegiate free-agent rookie Danny Striggow added one on the final play of the third. The defense forced no turnovers.

Still, with the Saints up next, camp reports from the final Day 16 session paint a more promising picture.

Liam Coen brings out veteran defensive weapon

The team wrapped practice, ready for their Week 2 preseason battle. With Travis Hunter’s status for the weekend still uncertain, coach Liam Coen turned to his depth chart. The name of veteran Arik Armstead stood out. Armstead has yet to take part in full training camp drills while working through a back injury. He was present on the practice field on Friday, joining the stretch period before moving to the side to work with Maason Smith, who was activated from the PUP list on 14 August and is entering his second year with the Jaguars.

After missing significant time, Armstead will need a ramp-up period before returning to full team practice. But Coen had never been worried, “He’s a veteran who, ultimately, he’ll probably know how to get himself ready to go.” The exact timeline remains unknown. Coen pointed out the difference between conditioning shape and football shape. Both Smith and Armstead are working toward the latter ahead of Week 1 after their absences from the field. The 31-year-old was originally Coen’s choice for a defensive start. The duo adds a potent mix of experience and sophomore energy.

Armstead’s role will also shift this season. After playing mostly at defensive end last year, he is moving back to defensive tackle. That position is where he produced several strong seasons with San Francisco. With Jacksonville needing more production from its interior defensive line, the return of Armstead inside is a central piece of the team’s plans after an offseason without major additions. For now, Coen is hopeful.

“I think there’s a little bit of a difference there with one being a 12-year vet and the other being a second, third-year player,” Coen said of Armstead and Smith getting re-acclimated. “So I think there’s maybe a little bit of a difference there, but very similar to where you don’t really know what you have the position truly. You feel like, man, we could get better here with these guys coming back on the grass.”

Even though the defenses might look patched up for now, Coen has his work cut out for him. The immediate job is to determine who plays the weekend game, as new injuries have cropped up over the week. He intends to play it safe as of now, which likely means we’ll get no fresh tape on Hunter.