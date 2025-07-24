Liam Coen Confirms Big Changes for Jaguars Amid Travis Hunter Complications

The first day of the Jaguars‘ training camp is here, with excitement and tension palpable. With nearly 1,000 fans in attendance, the players, as well as HC Liam Coen, were in high spirits at the Miller Electric Center. Star players from the roster, including Trevor Lawrence and the offensive linemen, also participated. While the players were seen interacting with fans, the coach also finally opened up about some bits of his strategy. One such instance was the 100-question test for the quarterbacks, Nick Mullens, John Wolford, and Lawrence. There’s more, but before that, the head coach just addressed one big change.

During practice, the players were seen bonding and building chemistry with each other in the field. While there are more chances for them to strengthen that connection, the media was more interested in whether the players had adapted to Coach Coen’s unique coaching style. To this, Coen had an interesting answer. “I think that ultimately, everyone wants to be coached. We’ll see the buy in a little bit more in our games, but in the process, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. From an energy standpoint, communications. It’s everyday that We’re continuing to improve those things and continue to, you know, talk about it in the meetings, in the team meetings, but so far pretty solid feedback. Anytime there’s change, there’s things they like, and things they don’t like. At the end of the day, we all understand that,” he said. He explained that the players are always willing to follow his texts.

Coen further added, “I think just getting to know them a little bit more on a personal level and what they’re trying to get better at, how we can see them improve anytime a player thinks you can help them. I think ultimately that’s when they start to trust you.” Meanwhile, he also had a unique approach to assess how well the quarterbacks understood the new offensive system.

Lawrence revealed that he got 85 questions correct. All questions were timed. “It kind of encompassed our whole offense, whether it’s scheme, protections, it was a lot of stuff that was good to do as one of our first days back to kind of make sure we’re ready to go,” Lawrence explained.

As some sources suggest, Coen was hired by the Jaguars for Trevor Lawrence’s development. The HC is the third full-time head coach the QB has had in his NFL career till now. The 25-year-old has also admitted that he needs to step up after a disappointing 4-13 season, and Coen plans to keep him working hard through the preseason. Under Coen’s guidance, Baker Mayfield had a great run, and the head coach hopes to replicate that success with the Jaguars’ QB. Not to mention, there’s much expectation on Lawrence.

The HC also addressed concerns regarding their rookie Travis Hunter’s practice schedule.

Liam Coen opened up about Travis Hunter’s schedule

Since selecting Hunter in the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have focused on developing the rookie who has rare versatility as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. So, they also had to allow some flexibility in Hunter’s workload

Coen revealed following the team’s first training camp session that the original schedule left too much of a gap between Hunter’s reps on each side of the ball. “It evolved a little bit from the offseason program. We saw there was a span where maybe he practiced on offense let’s call it a Thursday because we didn’t do anything on Fridays, and then he had Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and then Monday he was on defense, that was like four days without doing anything on offense,” he said.

During organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, Hunter primarily worked on offense. However, now, as the Jaguars enter the more intensive phases of training camp, that balance is shifting. Coen explained that over the first few practices, Hunter will continue to rotate between sides. But soon, the expectation is that he will begin switching roles on the same day.

Focusing on consistency across both offense and defense, the team hopes to set him up for sustainable success. As training camp progresses, the evolution of Hunter’s usage will remain one of the most intriguing aspects in Jacksonville.