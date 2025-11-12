Liam Coen Refuses to Decide Travis Hunter’s Role as Injury Ends Jaguars Rookie’s Season

Ever since Travis Hunter went down with a knee injury, things have gone downhill for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After their bye week, fans hoped the Jags would bounce back. For a moment, it even seemed they might, after their narrow victory against the Raiders. But their loss to the Texans in the following week brought frustration and the need for Hunter’s return. Now, when head coach Liam Coen was asked about his role while moving forward, Coen didn’t mince words. He just refused to comment.

“I understand there’s a lot of questions about if he’ll remain a two-way player and all those kinds of things,” Coen said. “All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he’ll be evaluated at the end of the season and we’ll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on. But right now our complete focus is on the Chargers and getting a must-need win on Sunday.”

Hunter is a two-way weapon for Jacksonville. His presence on the field is significant. As per Next Gen Stats, Hunter played 305 snaps on offense, 154 on defense, and 3 on special teams in his seven appearances. As a rookie, he caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. On the defense, he also made 15 tackles and broke up three passes.

All these aspects make Hunter a valuable asset, and fans are waiting to see him take the gridiron next season.

Jaguars provide important injury update on Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter had a season-ending surgery to fix a torn LCL in his right knee. The surgery went well and doctors said the injury was limited to the LCL with no damage to other parts of the knee. Doctors also confirmed that while the LCL needed surgery, the ACL, MCL, and meniscus were all healthy and not affected. The team gave an update later.

“Earlier today, WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee,” the team stated in a post on X. “Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee. Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.”

Hunter’s recovery timeline is set at about six months, putting him on track to return for the 2026 training camp. If his rehab goes as planned, the fans can expect him to be ready to hit the field by the start of the 2026 season.

Jacksonville is now in the second spot in the AFC South, sitting at a 5-4 record. Houston is right behind them, hungry to climb up the ladder. The Jaguars will be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 11 matchup.