Liam Coen Reveals What Went Wrong on Josh Allen’s Game-Winning TD Against Jaguars

After a close game, it was Josh Allen’s fourth quarter touchdown that undid the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reflecting on the moment, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke on Josh Allen‘s game-winning touchdown, revealing the Jaguars‘ mistake on the play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We decided to freeway it, let them score,” said Liam Coen during the post-game conference, via Jeremy Bergman on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to avoid the tush push was taken since there were only 1:04 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jags wanted to get it over with and wanted to cover as many yards as possible for Cam Little’s field goal attempt. Unfortunately, they never got the chance.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…