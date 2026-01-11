brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Liam Coen Reveals What Went Wrong on Josh Allen’s Game-Winning TD Against Jaguars

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 11, 2026 | 5:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Liam Coen Reveals What Went Wrong on Josh Allen’s Game-Winning TD Against Jaguars

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 11, 2026 | 5:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After a close game, it was Josh Allen’s fourth quarter touchdown that undid the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reflecting on the moment, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke on Josh Allen‘s game-winning touchdown, revealing the Jaguars‘ mistake on the play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We decided to freeway it, let them score,” said Liam Coen during the post-game conference, via Jeremy Bergman on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to avoid the tush push was taken since there were only 1:04 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jags wanted to get it over with and wanted to cover as many yards as possible for Cam Little’s field goal attempt. Unfortunately, they never got the chance.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved