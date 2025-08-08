Liam Coen Shuts Down All Travis Hunter Speculations After Jaguars WR’s Bold Claim

Remember when Travis Hunter said he’d rather hang up his cleats than get stuck playing just one position? Well, the Jaguars clearly got the memo. At training camp, the rookie phenom is doing exactly what he promised: lining up at both receiver and corner, just like he did at Colorado. It’s not just a gimmick either. He’s splitting legit snaps on both sides of the ball, and Jacksonville seems all-in on letting Hunter live out that rare two-way dream.

But before everyone gets too hyped, head coach Liam Coen threw in a little dose of reality this week. Yes, Travis Hunter is getting those two-way reps, but Coen made it clear there’s still one key area that needs serious development. And the way he said it? It might just reshape how fans view what Hunter’s rookie year will really look like.

Liam Coen finally settled the debate: yes, Travis Hunter will keep playing both ways, but if you’re wondering where he’ll be spending most of his time? It’s defense. “Most would say his natural position is probably corner without a lot of coaching in the NFL,” Coen told Kay Adams on Up & Adams. “Hence why we deployed him so much on offense during the summer and spring, to develop the offensive skillset that wasn’t there yet,” he added.

Hunter’s camp reps are backing up what the Jaguars have been hinting at all along. August 6 camp report, the rookie has looked far more polished at corner than wideout so far. He’s out there disrupting passes, jumping routes with ease, and showing off the kind of footwork that screams CB1 potential.

Offensively? He’s had his flashes, sure. He hauled in a few tough grabs, but his route running still needs refining, particularly when working against zone defenses where timing and spacing matter most.

And then there’s the college tape, which makes the Jaguars’ preference for defense even clearer. In 2023, PFF graded Hunter as the 6th-best coverage corner in the country among Power Five defenders with 300+ coverage snaps. He gave up just a 45.6% completion rate when targeted. Elite.

His offensive numbers? Still impressive, with 721 yards and 5 touchdowns over 8 starts (64.8 yards per game), but they don’t quite scream “once-in-a-generation” the way his defensive film does.

What’s really slowing down Hunter’s offensive breakout? Simple: reps and refinement. Coach Coen has been upfront. They’re using the offseason to fast-track his development as a receiver. But let’s be real: the Jags already know exactly what they’ve got in Hunter on defense. And in the NFL, where every mistake can flip a game, they’re not about to gamble with a sure thing. And while Coen is doubting his WR skills, Hunter isn’t concerned.

Hunter is not letting anyone get to his head

Travis Hunter is out there embracing that two-way grind. When asked if juggling both positions was tough, he didn’t flinch: “It’s not hard at all.” He mentioned just one off day after a short break, but outside of that? All smooth. That mentality is exactly why the team (and all of us) believes this bold plan might actually work.

And his teammates are noticing the grind, too. Trevor Lawrence called him one of the “hardest-working guys” in camp. Not just because of the reps, but because of how dialed in Hunter stays. Lawrence pointed out how seamlessly Hunter flips the switch between offense and defense without losing a step. That kind of locked-in mentality is exactly what makes this two-way experiment more than just a gimmick.

But not everyone’s drinking the Kool-Aid. Davante Adams recently shot down his two-way dreams. “I don’t think it’s possible to do for real… it’s a lot of football to play,” he said, raising eyebrows. And he’s not wrong to question it. Between the sheer volume of snaps, the wear and tear, and the mental grind of switching roles at the highest level, the logistics are a legit concern.

But Hunter doesn’t care about logistics. Or the people who are doubting him. And he made it clear. “I don’t care what people say. I let them do their talking. It can’t be excitement when you’re talking down to somebody. If you tell somebody what they can’t do just because you didn’t do it, it’s not right. I don’t connect myself to those people,” he said. The kid is a rookie, but he isn’t letting anyone get in his head. Impeccable mental fortitude.

So what are we going to see from him? Early on, it might be defense-heavy while he builds rhythm and trust with Trevor Lawrence on the offensive side. But once that connection clicks? Maybe a more balanced approach. Worst case, coach Liam Coen keeps things smart and measured. Best case? We’re watching a once-in-a-generation player pull off something the league hasn’t seen in years.