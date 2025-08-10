Liam Coen Throws Jaguars Locker Room Under the Bus Amid Strong Demand For Trevor Lawrence

Think about the pressure facing a rookie head coach installing a new offense. Now imagine that coach watching his starting unit execute a near-perfect opening script… only to see it stall out because they literally couldn’t get out of their own way. That’s the razor’s edge Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walked after his team’s 31-25 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The stats told a story of promise and pain: a crisp 12-play, 7:19 opening drive orchestrated by Trevor Lawrence (6/7, 43 yds) showcased command and rhythm, spreading the ball to five different targets like a seasoned Madden player hitting the ‘turbo’ button on a well-rehearsed play. But instead of capping it with six points? The Jags settled for three, courtesy of rookie K Cam Little – a recurring theme as Little booted four field goals, including a jaw-dropping 70-yarder before halftime that would’ve shattered the NFL record.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what derailed that promising opening drive? Coach Coen didn’t mince words, echoing a frustration familiar to every Duval County fan nursing a lukewarm beer. When asked about the drive’s highs and lows by Rich Ballou, Coen meticulously dissected nearly every play before landing hard on the crux:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“We can’t have those self inflicted wounds. They wanted to score a TD, but settled for a FG.” Oof. That’s not just coach-speak; it’s calling out the locker room for tripping over the starting line. It’s the football equivalent of gifting your opponent free downs, turning potential highlight reels into blooper montages.

Coen doubled down when pressed by James Johnson on the team’s nagging penalty issue, stressing it’s been a focal point since Day 1: “We can’t start to beat people until we stop beating ourselves,” he stated, his message as clear as the Florida sunshine.

Amid strong demand for Trevor Lawrence

It wasn’t just a critique; it was a public demand for sharper focus, a challenge thrown down like a gauntlet in the EverBank locker room. This ain’t just about preseason rust; it’s about establishing an identity under a new regime, and Coen’s making it crystal clear: undisciplined ball won’t fly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Coen addressed the room, the spotlight never truly left the franchise QB. Lawrence’s efficient, albeit brief, outing was a masterclass in operating Coen’s system – attacking the middle, timing the quick game, spreading the wealth. “I thought he played awesome… I thought he was making sharp, fast decisions… he ran the show well. It was a good night for him.” Coen acknowledged, offering a stark counterpoint to the critique of the supporting cast.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jets vs Jaguars DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 watches the big screen from the sideline in the fourth quarter during NFL a game against the New York Jets in Jacksonville, FL. Jets defeat the Jags 32-25. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Jacksonville Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_faf_cg2_051.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree333371

It underscored Lawrence’s immense value, a value reflected in his hefty $275M extension and the city’s collective breath-holding every time he takes a snap. His calm amidst the chaos is the bedrock Jacksonville is building on. Meanwhile, WR Trenton Irwin (4 rec, 48 yds, 1 TD) made a serious push for a roster spot, embodying the gritty, do-it-all role player Coen’s scheme craves, and Little’s legendary leg (accounting for 13 of the Jags’ 25 pts) offered a thrilling glimpse of the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The path forward for these Jaguars feels as wide as the St. Johns River, but it’s paved with self-inflicted potholes Coen is determined to fix. It’s about transforming that opening-drive efficiency into touchdowns, turning potential into points. As the ‘DUUUVAL!’ chants rise towards the iconic stadium pool deck this fall, echoing like a modern tribal call, the question won’t just be about Lawrence’s brilliance or Little’s record-chasing leg.

It’ll be about whether the entire roster answers Coen’s challenge: to stop being their own toughest opponent. The demand for Lawrence’s magic is sky-high, but the demand for fundamental, disciplined football from everyone else? Coach Coen just turned that volume up to eleven.