Liam Coen Urged To Address Trevor Lawrence’s Failures Amid Big Changes for Travis Hunter

The image still haunts Duval: Trevor Lawrence sprawled motionless on the Houston turf last December, the cacophony of a brawl swirling around him as the cart waited. That moment, a brutal punctuation mark on a dismal 4–13 season, wasn’t just an injury; it felt like the physical manifestation of a franchise stalling out.

The golden boy, signed to a monumental $275 million extension just months prior, looked frighteningly mortal. As the 2025 season dawns under new head coach Liam Coen, the mandate is clear: fix Lawrence, or face the uncomfortable truth that the rebuild might need rebuilding. And the wildcard in this high-stakes equation? A dazzling, two-way rookie named Travis Hunter, whose arrival sparks hope but comes with a surprising caveat that might just test Lawrence’s patience.

Sunshine’s shadow: Unpacking the Lawrence conundrum

Let’s be real, Jaguars fam: Trevor’s trajectory has been more rollercoaster than rocket ship. After that electric 2022 Pro Bowl season (4,113 yds, 25 TDs, 8 INTs, 95.2 rating) and the legendary Chargers playoff comeback – you know the one, down 27–0 at half, mic’d up declaring “It’s only the frigging second quarter, let’s go on a roll!” before engineering 31 unanswered points – expectations soared.

But 2024 was a harsh reality check. Limited to just 10 games by an AC joint injury and that concussion, his numbers dipped (60.6 % comp, 2,045 yds, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 85.2 rating), mirroring the team’s 2–8 record in his starts. The career ledger (63.3 % comp, 13,815 yds, 69 TDs, 46 INTs, 85.0 rating, 22–38 reg-season record) screams inconsistency.

Enter Coen, hailed as a “quarterback whisperer” after orchestrating Tampa Bay’s top-5 offense. His mission? Erase Lawrence’s persistent “two-year mistakes” – wonky footwork, dicey pocket presence, and those head-scratching decisions under pressure. Coen’s already touting improvement in OTAs, but the proof comes on Sundays.

via Imago

As Frank Frangie, Jaguars Radio Voice, bluntly states, the overarching key is simple yet profound: “They must be more physical. They must keep their best players healthy… Lawrence must take the next step.” It’s not just about stats; it’s about transforming potential into consistent, clutch performance. Remember that agonizing 1–9 record in one-score games last year? Brian Sexton nails it: “Call it mental toughness or resilience, but this team must find a way to tighten down and play its best football when the game is on the line. That’s how it’s done.” That starts with the QB.

Lawrence definitely needs to hit his best form. Meanwhile, the Jags need to adjust for their rookie, Travis Hunter.

Hunter’s hype & Coen’s calculated cool

Enter Hunter, the Heisman-winning phenom drafted 2nd overall. He’s the human spark plug Duval craves—a receiver with ‘difference-making skills’ and a corner capable of ‘turning the field in a snap.’ Imagine the possibilities: Lawrence finally has that elite, versatile weapon defenses can’t easily bracket.

OTAs showcased Hunter’s electric potential on both sides of the ball. Yet, here’s the twist that might furrow Trevor’s brow. Coen is pumping the brakes. Despite Hunter lobbying to play heavy snaps immediately, the coach is preaching patience. GM Jim Gladstone backs the plan. “Time will tell… The physical ability… it’s definitely there,” Gladstone offered. He sounded more like a cautious investor than someone holding a winning lottery ticket.

via Imago

Coen’s philosophy, embodied by his F.A.S.T. acronym (Fundamentally sound, Attacking, Situational masters, Toughness), demands mastery before deployment. Rushing Hunter risks burnout or, worse, exposing flaws. It’s a long-game strategy in a town starving for instant wins, forcing Lawrence to potentially wait for his full arsenal.

The Path Out of the Wilderness: More Than Just Trevor, While Lawrence’s evolution is paramount, the experts agree Jacksonville’s revival hinges on a complete ecosystem reboot:

Defensive Resurrection: Brent Martineau pointed out the brutal truth. “The Jaguars’ defense was last or almost last in just about every major category last year… If they can bump up to average, it will make a huge difference.” Generating more than a paltry nine turnovers is non-negotiable for new DC Anthony Campanile.

Ground & Pound: Kainani Stevens emphasized, “Establishing the run. The Jaguars’ offense will not be successful if they can’t run the ball when they need to in crucial situations.” A motivated Travis Etienne Jr. (in a contract year) and rookies Tuten & Allen must find holes behind an O-line needing its own upgrade.

Situational Savvy: John Oehser identified a critical flaw: “The biggest key… is how they fare in short-yardage situations.” Failures here killed drives, hurt red-zone efficiency, and exposed Lawrence to pressure. Converting 3rd-and-1 is foundational.

Durability: J.P. Shadrick highlighted the obvious: “Health and an improved roster. The Jaguars battled key injuries each of the last two seasons down the stretch.” Keeping Lawrence upright is priority one.

Coen’s arrival, Hunter’s potential, and a healthier Lawrence offer legitimate hope. But as the Jaguars embark on a schedule featuring Patrick Mahomes in Week 5 and a London trip against the Rams, the margin for error is razor-thin. Coen isn’t just installing an offense; he’s engineering a culture shift towards toughness and accountability.

Managing the immediate expectations around Hunter while accelerating Lawrence’s growth under a new system is his tightrope walk. For Trevor, it’s a defining season. The cart ride in Houston was a low point; 2025 demands a comeback story worthy of that $200 million guarantee.

As the great philosopher Coach Taylor might say (Friday Night Lights reference!), sometimes you don’t just rebuild, you find a whole new foundation. Jacksonville’s searching. The success of their sunshine and the patience demanded by their dazzling rookie, will determine if they find it.