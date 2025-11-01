Liam Coen Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade For Dolphins Star After Disappointing Travis Hunter News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been up and down this season. They got off to a hot 4-1 start before losing two consecutive games. To add to that, recent team news confirmed that the two-way rookie starlet, Travis Hunter, suffered a knee injury during practice and was placed on the injury reserve list. As the Jaguars prepare for Week 9 against the Raiders, head coach Liam Coen is already being urged to move in for one Miami Dolphins star who could shake up the franchise.

CBS analyst John Breech, during his appearance on the CBS Sports HQ, presented a proposal for head coach Coen and the Jaguars about making a move for Miami Dolphins star Bradley Chubb.

Breech said, “If Jacksonville wants to get the morale up in the fan base after that devastating Hunter news, you make a big trade. You call the Dolphins and you say, ‘How about sending us Bradley Chub because you guys need to have a fire sale?'”

The 29-year-old LB could emerge as the perfect answer for the Jaguars’ defensive struggles with Hunter injured. The Dolphins franchise is in flux after firing GM Chris Grier after an unwanted 2-7 start. According to Breech, this means Miami could be open to making deals to rebuild its squad.

Jacksonville has made only eight sacks through the 2025 NFL season, the lowest in the league. Bradley Chubb could immediately improve this area with his 4.0 sacks and 15 pressures this season. Chubb’s addition would also ease the pressure from the Jags’ duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who haven’t been able to move the needle in the pass-rushing department.

Now, with Travis Hunter’s non-contact knee injury, Jacksonville’s defensive woes have risen considerably. Hunter had registered 15 tackles and 3 pass breakups as the cornerback. Trading for Bradley Chubb would give the Jaguars a Pro Bowl-level star who could anchor the defense and increase their margin for error through the second half of the season.

When will Travis Hunter return?

Hailing from the NFL legend Deion Sanders‘ Colorado Buffaloes program, Travis Hunter has been a revelation for the Jacksonville Jaguars with his special two-way ability. Drafted number 2 in the 2025 NFL draft, Hunter gradually established himself as a vital cog in both departments for head coach Liam Coen.

According to CBS Sports, “Hunter could be eligible to return in Week 13 against AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, but that depends on the severity of his injury.” This development could work perfectly for the Jaguars, who start as favorites by 2.5 points against the Las Vegas Raiders, as per Fox Sports.

But the real boost would come if Hunter is back for the playoff push. His potential return could be crucial with the Jaguars facing tough matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos in their last few fixtures of the season.