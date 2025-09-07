Travis Hunter’s Mom Makes Official Announcement as Son’s Role With Jaguars Revealed

As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, all eyes are on Travis Hunter, the Jaguars’ electrifying rookie and Heisman Trophy winner. Behind his rise stands his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, whose faith and fierce love, as fans know, have shaped his path. From moving the family from a troubled Florida neighborhood to Georgia for a better future, to praying tirelessly for his success, Ferrante’s sacrifices are the heartbeat of Travis’s journey. At his Heisman moment, in an emotional state, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis broke into tears, saying, “I’m thankful for my mother… She took me out of Florida.” While he is carving his path ahead with the Jaguars, his mother is also leveraging her faith and learnings to empower other moms, as she announced via her new venture.

Ferrante Edmonds took to her social media with excitement and purpose, officially announcing the launch of her brand-new website, www.Ferrante-Edmonds.com. “It’s Official! Head on over to my new website → www.Ferrante-Edmonds.com. This platform is designed to inspire and connect!” she shared with joy in her Instagram post. She also posted a clip detailing the essentials of the site, while more information will be revealed in due course of time. The first montage of the video declares, Ferrante Edmonds Refined, with the tagline The Power of being a praying mom.

And, we are well aware of her journey with faith, which has been an anchor throughout. In May 2025, during an ESPN interview ahead of Travis Hunter’s NFL Draft, she reflected, “We went through our tests and our trials for a purpose. Had we not gone through what we went through, how strong would he actually be?” She described faith as “the armor that never cracked,” a force that carried them through life’s storms. Now, she is channeling her faith to empower other moms. Additionally, in her video, she also listed her services, further adding, “Can I Inspire You?” Of course, it’s a yes from the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrante Edmonds (@justicesforall)



Overflowing with passion, Ferrante has said that the site is much more than a digital presence. It is a hub where women connect and share strength to take bold steps toward their dreams. Through the platform, Ferrante now offers direct booking for keynote speaking, virtual events, panel discussions, workshops, and more. As Ferrante added in her story, “My testimony is one of healing, restoration, and purpose, and I’m passionate about sharing it to help others.” Through her life learnings, she wants to help others to similarly “block out the noise.”

Ferrante gave a clear shoutout to those who made her dream come true, via her post. And, she also made an appeal to subscribe to her podcast, wherein there are options to join for free, along with other membership options. Her podcast, “Broken But Not Destroyed,” wherein she gives her testimony of overcoming obstacles. Even previously, she has reminded her followers, “So the doors that God has for you, nobody can shut… so why are you worrying about addressing something… I don’t have time to go back. If I’m going back, I am missing the blessings that have been for me in the front.”

From her early years as a single mother to raising Travis Hunter, now a football star and Heisman Trophy winner, Ferrante’s story has always been one of love and guidance. She has also never failed to show her gratitude for her support system around her. Most notably, in March 2024, Travis gifted her a five-bedroom house in Savannah, Georgia, which was just a humble way of acknowledging the sacrifices she made as his biggest cheerleader. Amidst this, he is making her proud while taking new strides on the fields with the Jaguars.

Travis Hunter’s unique role with the Jaguars

The 2025 NFL season is already brimming with anticipation. And the rookie sensation, Travis Hunter, is at the center of it all. After garnering attention at the University of Colorado as a two-way player starring both as a wide receiver and cornerback, he is carrying those traits to the NFL. As the Jaguars prepare for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, the team has made a strategic game plan for sustainable success. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacksonville intends to deploy Hunter as an every-down wide receiver while using him situationally at cornerback.

Even Head Coach Liam Coen took to emphasize the team’s flexibility, stating, “We’re going to have to figure it out. We all need to be adaptable. Over the next 24 hours, we’ll develop a plan regarding the precise numbers we want to achieve on both sides or in terms of usage.” Hunter’s journey to this moment bespeaks his dedication. Despite missing a handful of practices early in the preseason due to an upper-body injury, his snaps in camp remained evenly split between offense and defense. Also, during early media sessions in September 2025, he depicted his mindset, saying, “I have to just go play. There’s only one thing right now, and that’s football.”

The Jaguars are mindful of the physical toll this ambitious plan demands. After all, only three players since 1980, i.e., Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, and Antonio Cromartie, have pulled off the two-way rare feat. They now view Hunter as more than a rookie. He is their long-term asset, one whose role will evolve weekly.

Adding to this, fantasy analysts are already projecting him as a top-24 wide receiver in Week 1, pointing to Carolina’s weak defense and Jacksonville’s quick-pass-heavy scheme as the perfect opportunity for Hunter’s debut. Indeed, Travis remains at the center of the Jaguars’ plan as they continue to nurture him for a lasting impact.