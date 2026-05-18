Jaguars Lose Player to Sudden Retirement Just Days After Handing Him a $3.1 Million Contract

Three undrafted rookies have walked away from the NFL within the same week, each signing a UDFA deal and then vanishing before anyone outside the front office had a real read on their chances. The latest in this saga is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Alex Bullock, whose exit stands out because of the number attached to his name.

“#Jaguars WR Alex Bullock, who they signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, is retiring from the NFL, the team announced,” Ari Meirov shared on X. “This is now the third undrafted NFL rookie to retire in the last week.”

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The Jaguars have placed Bullock on the reserve/retired list, a move that keeps his rights in-house while opening a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. The Jaguars have not yet detailed why he stepped away, and Bullock has not released a statement explaining his decision either.

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The money attached to this exit feels different from most UDFA farewells. Spotrac lists Bullock’s contract at $3.103 million in total value, with only $3,000 guaranteed. That structure is typical for UDFAs, but the total value was still large enough to raise eyebrows, especially since he earned his change with the Jags.

After transferring from Nebraska to South Dakota State, Bullock caught 71 passes for 936 yards and five touchdowns – productions that squarely fit the developmental-receiver bucket NFL teams pry open every spring. His college production line justified the shot, even if the odds of making the final 53-man roster may have remained slim.

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What’s more, the Jaguars didn’t even get much time to evaluate him. Bullock signed and only lasted for the rookie-minicamp loop, the same window that has already swallowed two other undrafted rookies: Chicago Bears wide receiver Squirrel White and Miami Dolphins running back Le-Veon Moss.

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White, a former Florida State product, left practice with a trainer during the minicamp and was placed on the reserve/retired list about 16 days after signing. Moss, a former Texas A&M running back, signed with Miami on May 8 and was placed on the reserve/retired list four days later, after just one camp session.

With the OTAs of the Jaguars set to start next week, the team will be looking at bringing in new talent to fill the roster spot. They have not made a big splash in the offseason, despite a solid regular season in 2025. However, they have prioritized keeping their core intact and will be relying on them and the new picks to deliver for them.