Jaguars Make Special Trevor Lawrence Announcement After Liam Coen Praised QB

Essentials Inside The Story Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence achieves historic milestone after dominating win against the Jets

Jaguars extend win streak, offense overwhelms Jets

Head coach Liam Coen on Lawrence's historic game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high on a five-game winning streak after their blowout 48-20 win on Sunday. It was indeed one of their most dominant performances of the season. The Jaguars completely tore apart the New York Jets’ defense. Right at the heart of this winning momentum was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who lit up EverBank Stadium with an epic outing. Following the win, the Jaguars made a special announcement celebrating their QB after he etched his name in NFL history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trevor Lawrence is the third player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards (285), four touchdown passes (four), 50 rushing yards (51) and one rushing touchdown (one) in a single game, joining QBs Trent Green and Michael Vick,” the Jaguars’ PR confirmed Lawrence’s milestone achievement via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The records mentioned in the Jaguars’ tweet prove how rare and impressive Lawrence’s performance was. As a result, he now joins the elite company of quarterbacks Trent Green and Michael Vick. Let’s backtrack to the Week 15 game, where the 26-year-old looked unstoppable right from the opening drive. He dominated the Jets’ defense both in the air and on the ground. By the end of the third quarter, Lawrence had already thrown four touchdown passes and added another score with his legs.

All of this while also leading the team in rushing yards, but there was no stopping him. In the fourth quarter, he threw his fifth touchdown pass, becoming the second quarterback in the team’s history to achieve the feat in a single game. Further, the former Clemson Tigers star finished the game with 330 passing yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

He also added 51 rushing yards with a score on the ground while avoiding interceptions. Most importantly, his calm approach to decision-making stood out on the field. It showed especially on a play where he escaped a potential sack while waiting for wide receiver Parker Washington for a 33-yard gain. After the game, head coach Liam Coen made sure to give him his flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coen applauds Trevor Lawrence’s growth and confidence

Trevor Lawrence delivered the most productive performance of his NFL career in Week 15. The powerful showing not only had the crowd going crazy. But it also made the coach realize just how far Lawrence has come. During the post-game conference, Coen said it was the best outing he has seen from the quarterback so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You could feel it though like throughout the weeks…that he’s continuously gaining more and more confidence continuity and chemistry with the guys that he’s playing with Executing the plan,” HC Coen said.

Additionally, Coen highlighted a specific play where Lawrence rolled left against a zero blitz and threw across his body. The coach noted how similar it was to a play from the previous week that involved wide receiver Tim Patrick. It showed how quickly he read the situation and executed a game plan he had run before. Coen continued emphasizing how special Lawrence was throughout the game.

“Six total touchdowns, scrambling, very proud of Trevor and his preparation,” he said. “The way that he’s practiced, the way that he’s continued to lead our offense and do what we’re asking him to do at a high level, though. He’s playing at a high level right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sunday’s win not only marked the Jaguars’ fifth win but also pushed their playoff chances to 99%, according to ESPN Analytics. They also have a 65% chance of winning the AFC South. Holding a one-game division lead over the Houston Texans, the team heads for a road game against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.