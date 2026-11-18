Following a photoshoot with fellow Jacksonville Jaguars wives for the DannijoPro x Jaguars clothing line, head coach Liam Coen’s wife, Ashley Coen, posted on Instagram and received a response from Leanna Lenee (wife of Travis Hunter), Kelly Stafford (wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford of the LA Rams), and Jaguars fans.

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Ashley Coen captioned the Instagram post: “What an honor to represent with fellow Jaguars wives on the new @dannijopro collection! The production team was all female too! Will sell out, so grab them when it drops tomorrow morning! Don’t worry, fellas, a unisex crew sweatshirt is fire too. Purchase details on last slide. Congrats @jodiesnydermorel @danielleasnyder #duuuval.”

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In the carousel photo, Ashley Coen is smiling with fellow Jacksonville Jaguars wives wearing white and teal varsity jumpers. Leanna Lenee, who married the 2025 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, in May 2025, left a comment of “😍.”

Kelly Stafford left a comment stating, “Oh hellllll yes 🔥🔥🔥.”

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Kelly’s husband, Matthew Stafford, played under Liam Coen in 2022 as part of the Los Angeles Rams, with Coen serving as offensive coordinator under head coach Sean McVay.

This clothing drop also has roots in Northeast Florida. DannijoPro’s co-founders, Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder, went to The Bolles School in Jacksonville and have been long-time Jaguars fans. In response to Ashley Coen’s post, the official DannijoPro page commented: “Everything and more 🔥🔥🔥🐆🩵🖤”.

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Fans also commented positively on the post. One fan commented, “This is everything. ❤️ Let’s go Jags!!!!”

While another stated, “Love this! Great job! You all look fabulous! Go Jags!💕🙌🙌🙌”

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Other fans used nicknames for Ashley Coen and praised Liam Coen. “Yessss 1st lady. I love it !!” wrote another Jaguars fan.

While another fan showed his respect to Ashley Coen by calling her, “Our Queen of Jax!!!!!❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥”

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“Let Liam know us Jags fans love him and thank him for what’s he’s done,” another Jacksonville Jaguars fan added.

This last message follows Liam Coen’s on-field results in Jacksonville. Since winning the AFC South in his rookie season in 2025, Coen has led the Jaguars to a 7-2 record this season, meaning they currently sit in 1st place in the division through Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season.

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The Jaguars are currently sitting in 4th place in the league for most points scored, with 269 (29.9 PPG), and 2nd for fewest points conceded (144, 16.0 PPG). In Week 10 on November 15, the team beat the Tennessee Titans 40-23, with three touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence.

Ashley Coen has also connected directly with Jaguars fans in Jacksonville. In February 2025, Sports Illustrated featured Ashley making fun of Liam’s viral “Duval” entrance chant. By January 2026, First Coast News reported that fans had begun referring to the couple as “The President and First Lady of Duval.”

First Coast News noted that nickname in a report on Ashley gifting tickets to a Jaguars fan, after they were made fun of online for where they were sitting in the stadium. Now, Ashley Coen and other Jacksonville Jaguars wives are supporting the 7-2 team ahead of their game in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

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The Jaguars will face the 5-3-1 Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22. The game has been moved to 4.25 pm ET and will be televised on CBS. While following the team’s AFC South campaign, fans can check out the DannijoPro x Jaguars clothing drop.