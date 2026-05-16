NFL Explains How Jaguars “Earned” Primetime Games After Schedule Announcement

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed just one season to make their breakthrough, and it appears they did exactly that last season. Now, the NFL is backing that up. From being a team that did not get enough recognition, Jacksonville is now slowly climbing up the ranks, considering its success during the 13-win season and proving that the primetime spotlight was well deserved in 2026.

“Asked NFL Vice President, Broadcasting Planning Mike North about #Jaguars getting three prime-time games: “They were deserved. They earned them. You play your way into prime-time. … No hesitation whatsoever from our broadcast partners.” Ryan O’Halloran posted on X.

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The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2026 season is going to be a thriller, with three primetime games and two international games scheduled in London. Heading into the 2026 season, they will face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 14, and head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

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After last season, the spotlight is well earned. In 2025, Jacksonville only had one primetime game, a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Jaguars were playing Monday Night Football for three seasons straight, they did not win any since 2011.

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Beating the Chiefs 31-28 was a huge turning point for the Jags, especially considering that it was the first year that head coach Liam Coen took over after a disappointing 2024 season. That 4-13 struggling team from 2024 completely flipped the script, finishing last season with a 13-4 record. The Jaguars went on to win the AFC South in 2025 and established themselves as a real contender rather than an underdog story.

With that kind of jump, it is not surprising the NFL rewarded them with more primetime attention. In addition to that, the team is also scheduled to play two international games.

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The Jaguars will first play their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, followed by the Texans in Week 6 at Wembley on October 18.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are well on their way to making records, as this is only the third time that an NFL team will be playing back-to-back games in the two stadiums. Earlier, in 2023, the Jaguars had already made history by becoming the first NFL team to play and win consecutive home games against the Falcons at Wembley and the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Jaguars owner grateful for the support from the NFL and the fans

The NFL’s scheduling approach makes it clear that performance matters when you are playing in the division, and the Jaguars proved their real worth last season. They had a spectacular turnaround, especially with an eight-game winning streak to reach the postseason. However, their winning streak ended following the Wild Card round with a narrow 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

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“London is always a blast for our players and fans, and that will be especially true this year with two home games over consecutive weekends in October and against teams that represent the best the NFL has to offer,” said Shad Khan.

After the London games were announced on Wednesday, May 13, as part of the NFL’s International Series, Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan talked to the media about the league backing them after a highly impressive 2025 season and how grateful the franchise is for the opportunity.

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“We had a very good run ourselves last season and appreciate the support and backing we got from our Union Jax fans throughout the season and into the playoffs. Now we look ahead to returning to London as defending AFC South Champions and connecting with fans in London and throughout the UK, as well as hosting fans coming in from Jacksonville and the U.S. for one of the best experiences of their lives.”

In addition to the international exposure and the primetime deal, the Jaguars will also play five games in total against the 2025 division champions: Chicago, Denver, New England, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. At the same time, seven of the 17 regular-season games are scheduled against teams that outperformed in 2025 and had winning records.