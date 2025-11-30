NFL Officials Make Punishment Decision on Titans DE as Trevor Lawrence Incident Sparks Brawl

Frustration appears to have taken over the Tennessee Titans as their ongoing game against the Jacksonville Jaguars marked an unexpected incident. Right after the end of the first half, the Titans’ defensive end Arden Key was seen getting involved with offensive tackle Anton Harrison. The incident turned out to be unacceptable to the authorities, and they slapped the Titans hard with a major punishment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“DE Arden Key got into it with OT Anton Harrison on the sideline at the end of the first half,” insider Ari Meirov reported on X. “Key was penalized which allowed Jacksonville to get into FG range and get a free 3 points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Lawrence registered a commendable performance and helped the Jacksonville Jaguars win 25-3 against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium. In the second quarter, the game took a serious turn when Titans defender Arden Key was penalized for a rough hit on Lawrence. The foul helped Jacksonville move into scoring range before halftime, and the Jaguars kept control after the break with steady drives and good field position.

Lawrence finished with strong passing numbers and also avoided sharp turnovers. This helped the Jaguars earn their third straight win. He threw two touchdown passes and made smart decisions under pressure. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also made this one a big game for himself. This included several key catches, while tight end Brenton Strange scored on a deep throw in the end zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville Jaguars to a nearly-flawless win

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ win looked almost perfect because they controlled both offense and defense from start to end. On their first real chance, they mounted an 84-yard drive in seven plays, setting the momentum early as it ended with Lawrence’s first touchdown. While fans weren’t just done celebrating the first one, a second touchdown came, this time a 21-yard strike to tight end Brenton Strange.

The Jaguars’ defense stood firm despite several attempts from the Titans to take control. The latter struggled badly on third downs and converted infrequently. This turned down their only chance for a comeback. Further adding more concerns to the game, the halftime tragedy came (roughing-the-passer penalty on Titans defender Arden Key). This gave Jacksonville extra yardage and, therefore, led to a field goal just before the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

By the end of the third quarter, the Jaguars had executed another long drive. This was capped by a short rushing touchdown, eventually resulting in their sixth victory out of the seven matches played against the Titans. The game also noted tough moments as the Jaguars’ wide receiver Patrick Washington had to go off after injuring his hip in the first half. Besides him, left tackle Walker Little was also replaced by Cole Van Lanen as he was being evaluated for concussion in the second half.