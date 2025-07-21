NFL Rumors: Trevor Lawrence Won’t Like Liam Coen’s Change Of Plans For Travis Hunter

After years of NFL mediocrity, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a dramatic change this offseason. They pulled off a head-turner when they traded up in the 2025 Draft to grab Colorado’s two-way phenom Travis Hunter. After watching Trevor Lawrence battle through inconsistent support and uninspired weapons, Duval finally threw their QB a lifeline. Hunter looked like the ultimate fix: a receiver with game-breaking skills and a corner who can flip the field in a blink.

Hunter’s been putting on a clinic throughout OTAs—making plays, connecting with fans, and lighting up the media circuit. His Heisman-winning season speaks for itself: 1,258 yards, 15 scores, four picks, and a ridiculous average of 100+ snaps per game. But here’s the kicker: pushing a rookie into the deep end too soon could backfire.

Meanwhile, when News4JAX’s Jamal St. Cyr broke down the secondary, it raised some eyebrows about where exactly Hunter fits in. “Give me a Travis Hunter on the side. I think Travis is going to play a lot both ways. So I’m going to lock him in as a starter at corner on this side… And then Tyson Campbell’s the obvious one. So then there are your three cornerbacks for the Jaguars defense.” That alone hints at heavy defensive usage—but it’s not so simple.

First-year HC Liam Coen doesn’t seem ready to let Hunter loose like fans and analysts are hoping. He’s tapping the brakes. Despite Hunter’s own push to play both ways, Coen is holding steady. Hunter’s been training on both sides of the ball, but Coen’s playing it slow. “We’ll have a plan right now of primarily on offense,” he said when Hunter joined, “with learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout this offseason program.”

Adding to that, GM Jim Gladstone backed the wait-and-see approach. “Time will truly tell… The capacity from a physical standpoint… it’s certainly there.” Still, for Trevor Lawrence and Duval fans dreaming of fireworks on offense, Jamal St. Cyr’s projection might feel like a cold splash of water. But a look at the budding camaraderie between the QB and his rookie weapon provides encouragement.

Trevor & Travis take Duval by storm ahead of training camp kickoff

So far, the buzz in the River City is louder than it’s been in years. With Trevor Lawrence facing a career-defining season, the Jaguars are loading up with returning names like Travis Etienne Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr.—and adding a flashy rookie in Travis Hunter. Throw in newcomer Dyami Brown, and the offensive firepower in Duval is looking real.

Naturally, all eyes are on the chemistry between Lawrence and Hunter. Even before camp officially opens, the two linked up for early prep work down in Florida. Hunter gave fans a sneak peek by dropping a workout vlog on his YouTube channel, showing him and QB1 putting in that off-the-clock grind.

Then again, it wasn’t just a workout—it was a whole vibe. “Bout to get some tuning in, get some work in,” Hunter said at the start of the video. “We got some early morning stuff to do. Good day to be an athlete.” He warmed up, dapped up teammates, and ran sharp routes as Lawrence fired passes his way.

“I’m sneaky fast,” Hunter added with a grin, having just snagged a slightly late throw. Lawrence laughed, “Little late,” dismissing the timing. The clip even captured the QB getting censored mid-practice while calling a play.

Meanwhile, the fans? They’re all in. The YouTube comments section lit up with hype, remembering that Jacksonville hasn’t seen postseason action since Lawrence’s second year. And the numbers speak volumes—Hunter’s video hit over 56K views in just one hour, adding to his 558K subs and 2.2 million Instagram followers. Simply put, Duval’s newest weapon is ready to shine.