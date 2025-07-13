No Excuses Left For Trevor Lawrence As Liam Coen Faces a Huge Offensive Concern

The chill of January 14, 2023, still lingers in Duval County like a ghostly whisper. Trevor Lawrence, drenched in sweat and disbelief, had just orchestrated the largest zero-turnover comeback in NFL playoff history—27 points down against the Chargers, four first-half interceptions purged from memory by four second-half touchdown passes.

That night, Jacksonville believed it had found its messiah. Fast forward to today, and the air crackles with a different tension. As Hailey Sutton notes, “That energy kind of slows down a little bit when you look at the quarterback.” Lawrence enters 2025 scarred but not broken. Injuries mangled his 2024 campaign—10 games, 2,045 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs—and whispers of a ‘hot seat’ now shadow his $275 million extension. But hope arrives in a 6’1″, 185-pound dynamo named Travis Hunter.

Paired with sophomore sensation Brian Thomas Jr. (1,200+ yards as a rookie), Lawrence finally has the weapons to silence doubters. “There is a bevy of weapons finally,” declares analyst Mike Renner. “Really no excuses for Trevor Lawrence.” Hunter isn’t just talent; he’s kinetic energy. Lawrence himself gushes: “Got a lot of juice… Ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts.”

Jacksonville’s offense now mirrors a symphony tuning up: Lawrence the conductor, Hunter and Thomas Jr. the virtuoso soloists, and a backfield searching for its rhythm. Etienne’s experience, Bigsby’s physicality, and Tuten’s home-run threat offer Coen versatile movements to compose. But cohesion is non-negotiable. Lawrence’s legacy—haunted by a 22-38 career record—hinges on this harmony.

Lawrence’s backfield conundrum: Coen’s chess game

Yet beneath the glitter of receiver upgrades, new Head Coach Liam Coen faces a riddle as old as the wishbone formation: Who gets the rock? The Jaguars’ backfield isn’t a depth chart—it’s a gladiator pit. “Who will he hand the football off to?” asks Bryant McFadden. Let’s break down the contenders:

Travis Etienne Jr. : Once electric (1,125 yards in ’22), he sputtered to 558 yards and 2 TDs in 2024. His receiving chops (39 catches) offer value, but declining efficiency (3.7 ypc) clouds his role.

: Once electric (1,125 yards in ’22), he sputtered to 558 yards and 2 TDs in 2024. His receiving chops (39 catches) offer value, but declining efficiency (3.7 ypc) clouds his role. Tank Bigsby : Seized his moment with 766 yards and 7 TDs (4.6 ypc). But 4 fumbles linger like bad perfume. At 22, his power between tackles is undeniable.

: Seized his moment with 766 yards and 7 TDs (4.6 ypc). But 4 fumbles linger like bad perfume. At 22, his power between tackles is undeniable. Bhayshul Tuten : The rookie blur (4.32 40-yard dash) rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 TDs at Virginia Tech. But 9 college fumbles scream ‘rookie risk.’

: The rookie blur (4.32 40-yard dash) rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 TDs at Virginia Tech. But 9 college fumbles scream ‘rookie risk.’ LeQuint Allen/Ja’Quinden Jackson: Depth with flair. Allen’s pass-catching versatility (119 college receptions) and Jackson’s bruising goal-line prowess (15 TDs at Arkansas) add texture.

This isn’t just competition; it’s existential for Coen’s scheme. As McFadden emphasizes, consistency and health will crown RB1: “This is a major question mark… It helps Trevor Lawrence as well.” A stable run game isn’t luxury—it’s Lawrence’s pressure valve. Renner agrees: “It takes pressure off him if he’s got a confident backfield.”

Hunter’s two-way aura already caffeinates the facility. Lawrence marvels at his motor: “He’s like a kid, just runs around all day.” That energy must infect the entire unit. With a schedule featuring Patrick Mahomes (Week 5) and a London showdown versus the Rams (Week 7), excuses evaporated like Florida rain. As Sutton frames it: “This is a make-or-break year for him.”

The stage is set. The weapons are loaded. For Trevor Lawrence, 2025 isn’t about comebacks—it’s about claiming a throne he was born to occupy. Anything less? That ghost from January 2023 might just show up again.