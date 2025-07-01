Jaguars No Longer Confused as Travis Hunter Finally Settles Dilemma About His Position

That crisp thwack of leather meeting hands in late May OTAs wasn’t just another practice rep. It was the sound of a prophecy colliding with reality. Jacksonville’s newest phenom, Travis Hunter, soared, deflecting a pass intended for Darius Lassiter before cradling the interception like it was destined for him. Weeks earlier, he’d made a bold declaration about his role – and his quarterback’s arm. That pick wasn’t just a play; it was the exclamation point on a sentence he’d already written with unwavering confidence.

It started with a question, dripping with the inherent skepticism surrounding a two-way NFL player. On the ‘Sunday Conversations’ show, Caleb Pressley probed: “So, you’re going to play for the Jaguars at wide receiver on offense, and then when Trevor Lawrence throws an interception, you’ll be on defense. Correct me if I’m wrong?”

Hunter’s response wasn’t defensive; it was definitive, layered with belief in his QB and clarity on his own unique path: “He’s not going to throw no interception. So I correct me, when you’re wrong. He not going to throw no interception, but when we do score, I will go to defense.” Mic drop. Positional ambiguity? Solved. Trevor’s interceptions? Deemed non-existent. Hunter’s plan? Crystal clear. He’d be catching touchdowns, then hunting passes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 catches a pass during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250510_bd_na7_115

AD

This wasn’t just swagger; it was the culmination of a journey built on unprecedented versatility. Think of Hunter like an Elden Ring character who maxed out every skill tree. At Colorado, he wasn’t just good on both sides; he was historic: 171 receptions, 2,167 yards, 24 TDs on offense; 87 tackles, 9 INTs on defense.

He became the only player ever to win the Biletnikoff (top receiver) and Bednarik (top defender) in the same year, capped by the 2024 Heisman Trophy – the first primarily defensive player since Charles Woodson. His 2,625 snaps over two seasons screamed endurance and elite football IQ. He didn’t just play both ways; he dominated them, a gridiron chameleon shifting seamlessly from playmaker to play-wrecker.

OTAs to NFL Sundays: Hunter’s two-way blueprint comes to life in Duval

That OTA interception? It wasn’t a fluke. It was a flashback to Boulder – stripping Baylor on the goal line in OT, snagging diving picks against UCF and striking the Heisman pose, or that electric pick-and-rushing-TD combo versus Utah. Hunter arrives in Duval with a highlight reel forged in two-way fire, signed to a landmark $46.65M rookie deal (with a jaw-dropping $30.57M signing bonus) because Jacksonville believes in the unicorn. They traded up to No. 2, betting the farm that Hunter’s unique skill set translates.

And Trevor Lawrence? He’s all in. After their first OTAs together, Lawrence raved about the energy infusion: “A lot of juice… he can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it.” He pinpointed Hunter’s “ball skills, run after the catch… very explosive,” acknowledging the early connection while emphasizing the work ahead: “we’ve only worked together for a couple days… time to dial in on the details.” It’s the foundation of a potent partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250510_bd_na7_163

Lawrence, armed with a $275M extension, is focused on minimizing picks (just 7 INT in ‘24) and maximizing weapons. Hunter provides a dynamic, explosive target who understands defensive coverage because he plays it. That practice pick? A friendly reminder of the edge he brings, even if Trevor’s aiming elsewhere on Sundays.

So, the Jaguars are no longer confused. Travis Hunter has drawn his map. Offense first. Score. Then, switch the hat. Defense. Hunt. It’s a bold blueprint, especially with their current defence, drawn with the confidence of a Heisman winner and the proof of an OTA interception that echoed his college dominance. He silenced the positional debate not with words alone, but with the unmistakable sound of a play being made – a sound Jacksonville hopes reverberates deep into the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hunter isn’t just a receiver or a corner. He’s a weapon, deployed on his own terms. The dilemma is settled. The adventure is just beginning. Get ready, Duval. You’ve got a ballhawk and a playmaker. All in one electrifying package.