Jaguars Owner Sends Public Message to Liam Coen as Trevor Lawrence Makes Strong Statement Before Playoffs

Trevor Lawrence had a career-best season and he credits Coen for the most part.

The Jaguars crushed the Titans 41-7, showing readiness for the playoffs.

In just one year, the Jacksonville Jaguars experienced a significant turnaround, going from 4-13 to 13-4 under head coach Liam Coen. Since Coen has taken charge, Trevor Lawrence’s trajectory has seen a positive shift. He also got the whole team to step up, leading to a 41-7 blowout of the Titans in the 2025 regular season finale. His performance drew high praise from both owner Tony Khan and Trevor Lawrence.

“Thank you, @Jaguars fans, and huge thanks to you all who came to @EverBankStadium today!” Tony Khan, Jags’ Chief Football Strategy Officer, stated in a celebratory post following Jacksonville’s win. “Congratulations and huge thanks to Liam, all of the Jags players, James, Tony, and the team staff! After a strong team win for the home fans today, the Jaguars are the AFC South Champions! Go Jags!”

Coen’s impact has really transformed a four-win Jaguars team from 2024 into a legitimate contender. Even Lawrence, who has experienced a major turnaround himself, spoke to the media at length when asked about the impact Coen has had on him during the 2025 season.

“Yeah, he’s meant a lot to me,” Lawrence said. “It all started back in the spring. When he first took the job, he built that relationship from the very beginning and had honest conversations with each other. The good things that he saw in my game, but also the things I needed to improve. We talked a lot about those things and got on the same page.”

The Jags certainly did all they could this season to create the right environment for Lawrence to live up to his new $275 million contract extension. In recent years, he has dealt with constant coaching changes that have done little to help his growth. That wasn’t the case in the 2025 season.

Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple were brought in to help Lawrence significantly. The team also surrounded him with more talent. They added Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. to strengthen the team.

When some of these additions didn’t work out as planned, the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers to solidify their offense.

Lawrence capitalized on all the moves, breaking the franchise’s single-season total touchdowns record (38) and moving into second place on the Jaguars’ all-time passing yards leaderboard (17,822) in the victory. Now, he’s only trailing Mark Brunell.

When Coen was asked about T-Law’s remarkable feat, he spoke highly of him.

“The year that he’s had, especially since the bye, the way he’s playing at an MVP caliber, he’s earned it,” Coen said.

The Jags’ QB went 22-of-30 for 255 yards and threw three touchdown passes in Week 18. Lawrence’s three TD passes came in the first half, allowing the Jags to pull their starters for the rest of the game.

With their win, they earned home-field advantage for the playoffs and will host the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills in the 1 pm kickoff.

Jaguars’ home-field advantage could prove decisive against the Bills

The Jaguars head into the playoffs with the longest winning streak. They have a QB who has set a career-best with 29 passing TDs, a secondary that totaled 22 interceptions, and a pass rush that has only gotten stronger week by week. The run game was also solid earlier in the season.

But the regular season is over, and now every game is single elimination. Trevor Lawrence has played just two postseason games, which is one less than Allen played in the 2024 playoffs.

Facing a seasoned Bills team is a daunting task, but the Bills’ 6th-worst run defense, per PFF, may offer the team a key to success.

The Jaguars have proven they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and with the home-field advantage Tony Khan praised, they’re one step closer to Super Bowl LX.

They earned the No. 3 playoff seed and also a first-round home playoff game against the No. 6 seed Bills at EverBank Stadium.

Now, the question after Sunday’s win is whether Liam Coen and Co. can make the most of that edge while matching the playoff success that Josh Allen has brought to his team.