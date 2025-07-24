Post Surgery Trevor Lawrence Confirms Struggles with Liam Coen’s Offense After Major Injury Update

“Right now, we’re trying to continue to find our edge”, said head coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ recent training camp. With hopes of a fresh start, the Jaguars have worked pretty hard this summer. A new head coach, offseason upgrades, and the return of their QB Trevor Lawrence have reignited cautious optimism for the fans. But behind the scenes, the adjustment hasn’t been as smooth as the team might have hoped. Particularly for the quarterback who has been on the sidelines for a while.

Trevor Lawrence just returned to the field after his shoulder surgery against the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He is coming off his worst statistical season with just 2,045 passing yards, 11 TDs, and a QBR of 59.5. The quarterback has to shake off the rust. On top of that, he has to learn how to operate under the Jaguars’ new head coach. Coen will be the third head coach in five seasons with whom Trevor Lawrence will have to work. Coen’s scheme requires crisp decision-making, precise timing, and clear footwork mechanics. These are things that take reps and rhythm to develop. Early in camp, that rhythm has not fully formed for Trevor. The struggle has been real.

During Lawrence’s recent media appearance at training camp with Coen, he didn’t shy away from the reality of the transition. “It’s been on since post-surgery – getting back healthy and learning the new system”, he said. Trevor Lawrence may be physically cleared, but mentally and rhythmically, he’s still playing catch-up with the new system. Meanwhile, Coen has praised Lawrence’s dedication, but he has also been honest about the difficulty of the transition.

“I’ve been very pleased with his dedication to the process,” Coen said in an interview with Action News Jax. “There’s a lot of new for Trevor going on right now.” Coen had brought in some help for Lawrence in this offseason. Safety Eric Murray, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, and top draft pick Travis Hunter were fresh additions to the team’s offense. But those additions matter only if Lawrence leads the charge. One example of that learning curve has been Coen’s insistence on using eye movement to manipulate defenses.

The eye movement is something Lawrence had not been explicitly coached to do before. “I’ve worked on it a lot this offseason,” Lawrence admitted. “Using my eyes to move defenders and open up windows – it makes a big difference. But it’s not something I’d really been taught before.” He added that learning how to subtly shift defenders, especially safeties, can open passing lanes by two or three yards, which “makes a huge difference in this league.”

Coen wants those movements to become instinctive for the QB. But for now, Lawrence is still training his body and mind to match the new expectations. Lawrence understands the stakes. He’s no longer in the phase of proving his potential. Now, results matter. He signed a $275 million extension this offseason. That move raised expectations. They want a fast rebound with him leading the offense, but they’ll need to stay patient while he resets his game post-surgery.

Will the injury reset Lawrence’s approach to the game?

Physically, Trevor Lawrence appears to be on track. He suffered a shoulder injury and returned briefly before a concussion cut his season short last year. Altogether, he missed seven games. But when he played, the Jaguars went just 2–8. The Jaguars then went 2–5 without him. Those numbers reflect a team that struggled on both ends, but especially at quarterback. Then Lawrence entered the offseason needing surgery. That downtime forced him to reset more than just his body.

Lawrence admitted that the injury forced him to reflect. “It sucks not playing,” he said earlier this summer. “You work all offseason just to have it taken away. But it gave me a better appreciation for the game.” That time away also gave him space to reset his approach. Lawrence said he’s spent more time on “prehab and rehab” than ever before.

From therapy sessions to altered throwing mechanics, he’s trying to build a body that won’t break down again. “You know part of being a quarterback, being a leader, is being on the field and you never want to see someone else do your job”, that’s what Tom Brady once said. Lawrence seems to be channeling that same mindset now. The on-field ramp-up for Lawrence then began during OTAs and continued into mandatory minicamp. The early signs were promising for the Jaguars. Ultimately, what matters is that Trevor has put a lot of time in this offseason to make sure that he’s “ready to go” this season.



Moreover, Trevor Lawrence is back but not fully in sync yet. His physical recovery looks solid, but the mental reset is still a work in progress. His early struggle with Liam Coen’s defense isn’t a red flag. It’s a reminder that chemistry takes time, especially after injury and under a new system. Coen’s system has transformed QBs before. The Jaguars are hoping Lawrence is next. But they’ll need to navigate growing concerns quickly as a tough schedule looms and patience doesn’t last forever in this league.