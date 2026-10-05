Praise Floods In for Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna’s Gameday Outfit Before Jaguars vs Bengals

Leanna Lenee has quietly become just as much of a gameday fixture as her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and once again, she gave fans exactly what they show up for.

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Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Leanna stepped out in a custom teal-and-blue halter top emblazoned with “HUNTER” and the number 12 across the chest, paired with sleek black high-waisted pants featuring a cutout detail along the thigh. Her son matched her look almost piece for piece, dressed in a mini Jaguars romper carrying his father’s name and number on the back. Leanna captioned the post simply: “Next question.”

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That two-word caption did little to slow down the response. However, this isn’t the first time Leanna’s gameday look has taken over the timeline either. Just weeks earlier, ahead of Jacksonville’s matchup against the New England Patriots, she turned heads in a dusty blue bodycon dress covered in Jaguars patches, a jersey-number detail, and white cowboy boots, once again dressing her son in a coordinating fit down to the shoes. Fans’ response then was nearly identical, with one commenter telling her outright she had “the cutest NFL wifey clothes,” a sentiment that’s clearly carried straight through to this latest appearance.

There was also plenty happening on the football side for the Hunter family to celebrate.

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The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their Week 4 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals at 2-1 after convincing wins over the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, with a loss to the Denver Broncos in between. Jacksonville has now come back from Cincinnati with a 22-17 victory, improving to 3-1.

For Hunter, the win also provided one of his strongest defensive performances of the young season. The Jaguars two-way star played all 76 defensive snaps with Montaric Brown sidelined with a hamstring injury and finished with three solo tackles and two passes defended. He also appeared to intercept Joe Burrow, but the play was erased by a penalty.

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Hunter was targeted six times in coverage and allowed only three completions for 21 yards, according to PFF’s early tracking data. Burrow’s passer rating when throwing toward Hunter was just 58.3. Hunter did not play any offensive snaps in the game as he handled the heavier defensive workload.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was impressed with what he saw from the second-year player.

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“He played his a** off today. He had the pick that gets called back. He had a ton of PBUs. He had a huge tackle. I just thought Trav balled today.”

After the win, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence emphasized what the victory meant after Jacksonville had previously struggled to close out similar games:

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“It says a lot about our team to be able to win these games. We lost a game like this in Denver a couple of weeks ago. It’s a good bounce-back for us.”

With Hunter’s play continuing to make noise and Leanna’s game-day outfits creating plenty of buzz of their own, the Hunter household has become one of the more entertaining storylines around Jacksonville’s season.

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This time, as well, fans flooded the comment section of Leanna’s post the moment the photos went up, with one follower only half-joking about where this could realistically go.

“You need your own clothing line absolutely adorable”

Another commenter zeroed in on exactly what makes these posts hit every week, the matching fits between mother and son.

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“The baby & you dressed alike OMG🩵🖤🤍🐆”

Another fan kept it short and effusive, clearly a repeat admirer of Leanna’s gameday rotation.

“😍😍😍😍always been the cutest”

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One more commenter made it clear this isn’t a one-off occurrence, framing Leanna’s wardrobe choices as a pattern worth tracking all season.

“Never Miss On An Outfit For The Games 😍”

For now, fans seem just as eager to see Leanna’s next look as they are to follow Hunter’s performances on the field.



