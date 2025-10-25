Rams Star Left Stunned by Travis Hunter After Embarrassing Jaguars Rookie in Week 7 Win

The Los Angeles Rams crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7 in Week 7. But while the Jags struggled to keep up, one player impressed: Travis Hunter. And even Rams’ defensive back Quentin Lake had to admit he was left stunned by what he saw from the Jaguars’ newest spark plug.

While chatting on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Lake broke down how Hunter seemed to diagnose coverages like a veteran. “I had saw him a couple times, and he’s like, ‘hey, these DBs are doing this, what do you think about this?’ And I’m overhearing their conversation and it’s funny because one of my teammates saw that and were like, ‘hey be ready, they’re scheming something up on the sideline right now’ because they were having a conversation about stuff that we were in.”

But the real moment came later. Lake remembered one specific play that still had him shaking his head. It was the same one where he sacked Trevor Lawrence.

“It was weird because if I didn’t end up making this sack, I would have looked dumb. But what happened was, you know, it was, I forgot what play it was like first down first or second down. He ended up knowing what coverage we were. And I was like, Ooh, I was like, ah, that’s rough.” Still, that awareness didn’t rattle Lake.

If anything, it fueled him. “I was like, all right, you know what it is and what, watch this and what, what are you going to do about it? And so I just said, watch this. And I ended up making a great play on, on Trevor Lawrence and picking up the sack.”

Even with the Rams running wild, Hunter left his mark. Eight catches, 101 yards and his first touchdown. He even broke up a pass against Davante Adams and logged 14 defensive snaps. That’s versatility few can match. As the season rolls on, Hunter’s stock keeps rising, and Lake isn’t the only rival taking notice.

Matthew Stafford also praises Travis Hunter

Matthew Stafford carved up the Jaguars’ defense, tossing five touchdowns, and finishing with a 117.7 passer rating. But once the final whistle blew, it wasn’t just the win that caught his attention. During the post-game chat, Stafford, Davante Adams, and Travis Hunter shared a moment that fans of The Horns will be replaying for a while.

In a video posted by the NFL, the veteran quarterback turned to Hunter and smiled, calling him a “really good kid.” Adams backed it up immediately, adding, “He’s a great kid.” That simple exchange showed the respect Hunter earned — not just from anyone, but from two of the biggest stars in the City of Angels. During the game, Hunter went toe-to-toe with both of them, holding his own like he belonged there.

Meanwhile, Liam Coen had a clear plan. He wanted Hunter more involved offensively, and that’s exactly how it played out. Hunter logged 67 of 77 offensive snaps, showing up all over the field. On defense, he played 14 snaps and still found time to break up a pass while covering Adams on his lone target. That’s rare two-way efficiency in the NFL.

Now comes the next test. As Coen shared this week, the Jaguars will use their bye to evaluate how to balance Hunter’s snaps on both sides of the ball. Lake summed it up best: “He’s proving everybody wrong. He’s going out there and doing exactly what he said he wanted to do, which was go and play offense and defense, and he’s doing it at a high level.” Let’s see how Hunter keeps this going next week.