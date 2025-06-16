Jaguars’ Risky Decision for Trevor Lawrence Raises Eyebrows After Liam Coen Announced Offensive Plans

Trevor Lawrence had one of the most mind-boggling comebacks in the NFL. From leading the league in interceptions (17) in his rookie year (2021), he took the Jaguars into playoffs the very next year. 2023 was a mixed bag after they were eliminated with an 8-8 record. In 2024, he was off to an even more disastrous start with 2-8 in the first 10 games before Azeez Al-Shaair knocked him out with a concussion. This year, everyone is hoping for him to become the next superstar QB of the league in 2025. The Jags owner, Shahid Khan, started 2025 on a bold gamble by stealing Liam Coen from the Buccaneers to be their HC =.

Together, they went out on an adventurous journey. In one of the most audacious draft moves in recent memory, the Jaguars went all-in on Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a Heisman winner and two-way phenom, trading up to No. 2 overall in April’s draft. The price? A hefty haul to Cleveland, pick no. 5, pick no. 36, and a 2026 first-rounder. Bleacher Report’s scouting department had him as the No. 1 overall prospect, and many evaluators agreed.

However, he would be playing with a huge risk. The NFL is a different beast. He played 22 games in two seasons, but pros run 17 regular-season games, plus preseason and potential playoffs. Playing offense and defense at NFL speed raises durability concerns. There wouldn’t be a bigger disappointment than him getting injured because of the increased workload. Trevor Lawrence wouldn’t want to see his prime weapon go powerless.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center.

Rookie GM James Gladstone and first-year head coach Liam Coen didn’t just want to build; they wanted to shock the league into noticing. As reported by The Athletic, Gladstone’s personal motto is, “If there’s an opportunity to be bold, we won’t flinch.” But there’s the development angle as well. Playing two positions could cap Hunter’s ceiling at very good rather than elite. It could hurt them, especially if rookies like Abdul Carter or Mason Graham show some promise as potential All-Pros.

Travis Hunter could become a generational talent or a cautionary tale of overreach. It depends on Liam Coen.

Liam Coen reveals offensive plans for Trevor Lawrence’s rookie weapon

The situation is evolving for the rookie. The Jaguars are moving forward with plans to make him the NFL’s first true two-way Ironman since Chuck Bednarik in the 1950s. Back in April, the GM Gladstone had plans for him as an offensive player. “When it comes to his onboarding process, we’ll give him a heavy dose of offense, and sprinkle in the defensive side of the ball, knowing that by the time we get to the regular season,” he said while talking about their plans.

However, Liam Coen is following a unique path. In the mandatory minicamp, he watched Travis Hunter getting both offensive and defensive snaps. But make no mistake, he is here to help Travor Lawrence stack points on the scoreboard. On defense, he wasn’t targeted much, a signal that they want to keep in touch with defensive abilities but remain healthy.

Yet, they made him undergo a hard physical training regimen, focusing on building his strength. Even Coen admitted, “He’s toward the top in terms of guys who’ve added the most muscle mass since spring. Especially in his upper body.” That will help him tackle the defenders when the game comes down to those pushes. But they also understand that the rookie must remain healthy at all costs, even if it means playing him in one department only. “He wants more. That’s a good thing. But we also have to protect him from himself,” Coen added.

With his primary role as Trevor Lawrence’s weapon, expect Hunter to start in the offense more than the defense. He has plenty of time to truly become of the Ironman of NFL.