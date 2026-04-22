Jaguars 7-Round Mock Draft: Golday Steps In For Lloyd As Edge Depth Added Throughout

One of the bigger surprises last year was how dominant the Jacksonville Jaguars were. The team ranked in the top half in most offensive categories, but their rushing defense stood out. They only allowed 85.6 rushing yards per game, ranking first in the NFL. It led to a 13-4 record and first place in the AFC South. There’s no doubt the hiring of head coach Liam Coen was the right move for the Jaguars, along with general manager James Gladstone.
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Jacksonville lost in the AFC wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, but the future is still bright. The team doesn’t have a first-round pick this year, having traded it in the 2025 NFL draft to move up and select wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter only ended up playing seven games after suffering a knee injury, but he’s expected to come back healthy for this season.
The Jaguars lost running back Travis Etienne, edge Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, linebacker Devid Lloyd and corner Greg Newsome II. The team has clear needs going into this draft, and Gladstone will have his work cut out for him with no first-round pick.
Here’s my second-round mock for the Jaguars to make a further playoff run in 2026.
Round 2, Pick 56: LB Jake Golday
One of the biggest losses for any team this offseason was Lloyd leaving the Jaguars and joining the Carolina Panthers. The team still has Foye Oluokun, but the starting spot opposite him isn’t filled. The team is high on Ventrell Miller, but aside from him, there isn’t much starting experience on the roster.
Adding Golday adds necessary depth and another back who can compete for a starting job next season. The Jaguards play a ton of dime-covearge (six defensive backs), so having three or even two backers on the field won’t happen often.
Golday is 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds and ran a 4.62 40 at the NFL combine. He just looks like a mauling presence when you watch him play football. He isn’t scared to come downhill and fill the run and has the length to be a force in pass coverage. He plays too high at times, but Golday is a great second-round pick.
Round 3, Pick 81: Edge Keyron Crawford
The Jagurs currently have four edges on the roster in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, BJ Green and Danny Striggow. The team has to add more depth, but should focus on adding starting upside in these middle rounds. The team ranked 27th in sacks last season, recording just 32.
Crawford explodes off the ball with his fast first step, but doesn’t have a real plan when rushing the passer yet. He’s smaller in weight at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, and you can tell when tackles lock onto him. But the speed, combined with his relentless effort, makes him an intriguing prospect. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for Auburn in 2025.
Round 3, Pick 88: TE Sam Roush
It’s not an obvious need, but with the depth of the tight end class, there are solid options in the third round that have starting upside, and Roush is one of them. Tight ends Quintin Morris and Hunter Long will be free agents next season, so getting ahead of the problem would benefit Gladstone.
Roush is 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds and ran a 4.7 40 at the NFL combine. It’s not the fastest time just by looking at the time, but considering Roush’s size, it’s a good time for him. He played a ton in 2025 in-line, and he has great strength in the blocking game – could earn playing time early in his career. He isn’t an elite route runner, but he has some juice at the top of his routes. Struggled with drops in 2025, having seven.
Round 3, Pick 100: DT Chris McClellan
Gladsonte traded for former Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in hopes of adding more pass rush from the interior of the defensive line. Adding McClellan further advances that notion.
He had his best season in college last year, having six sacks. McClellan didn’t have the most productive college career, but his body type and explosion off the line suggest he could be more of a force in the NFL. He’s 6-foot- 3 and 313 pounds with over 34-inch arms. McClellan is more of a one-gap penetrator and can create havoc from his zero/one-technique spot on the interior.
Round 4, Pick 124: OT Brian Parker II
Adding more bodies and depth to an offensive line room is never a bad decision throughout the draft. Parker started at right tackle for Duke the past two seasons, but he’s projected to slide inside in his NFL career. He’s quicker on tape as he only ran a 5.14 4- at the NFL combine, but moves well, especially in a zone scheme, which Jacksonville runs.
His hands are strong, and his feet keep moving throughout reps; he just lacks the overall power in his lower body to truly move people. The lack of arm length hurt him in college, but with him moving inside, it shouldn’t affect him too much.
Round 5, Pick 164: Edge Caden Curry
Noted earlier that the Jaguars need bodies to fill out their pass rusher room, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they draft multiple throughout the draft. Curry measured in with shorter arms than Rueben Bain Jr. and Cashius Howell at the combine with 30 1/8.
It’s not the ideal length, but he’s a strong player overall. Plays with energy and has a good understanding of what offenses are trying to do. He had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss for Ohio State in 2025.
Round 5, Pick 166: CB Jadon Canady
There are plenty of smaller corners in this draft class that will project to be nickels in the NFL, and Canady is another one. He’s 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, but man, does he play with a certain edge. Canady is quick, thanks to his size, and can accelerate to match receivers. When everything is in front of him, he looks comfortable and fluid. Very strong covering receivers in man coverage on shorter routes, and isn’t scared to tackle.
Just doesn’t have the frame NFL teams want, and struggles to contest bigger receivers at the catch point, but in terms of effort and upside, Canady would be taken around this range.
Round 6, Pick 203: LB Jimmy Rolder
There’s no hurt in double-dipping at linebacker in this draft, and Rolder is a solid option here in the sixth round. He doesn’t have three-down backer upside, but on early downs, he should thrive in the NFL. Has the instincts and aggression to come downhill and make plays in the run game.
Just doesn’t have much to offer on obvious passing downs, and sometimes will be too aggressive, leading him to take himself out of a play.
Round 7, Pick 233: HB Terion Stewart
The Jagurs added Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. via the draft just a year ago. The team also brought in Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency and DeeJay Dallas, giving them four quality backs to choose from in 2026.
With the departure of Etienne to the New Orleans Saints, taking a shot at a late-round back isn’t a bad option. He’s small at 5-foot-9 and 22 pounds, and he knows how to use that weight to make guys miss. Is able to reach top speed fast and can pass protect.
Round 7, Pick 240: Edge Michael Heldman
It’s the seventh round, which means it’s time to take shots. To help fill out the edge room, the Jaguars take a shot on Heldman, who played at Central Michigan this past season. He had 16.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks this past season.
Heldman has good size at 6-foot-3 and 268 pounds and has had multiple moves to disrupt tackles. Knows how to use his hands to win on the inside and has the athleticism to win on the outside. He’d have a real shot at making the Jaguars roster if he were to get drafted here.
Round 7, Pick: SAF Jalen Huskey
Huskey had great ball production in college, having 11 interceptions in his career. He’s had good height, being 6-foot-1, but doesn’t have the biggest frame overall. Didn’t have elite speed or change of direction, but is a smart safety who knows how to play the play.