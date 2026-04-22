Jaguars 7-Round Mock Draft: Golday Steps In For Lloyd As Edge Depth Added Throughout

One of the bigger surprises last year was how dominant the Jacksonville Jaguars were. The team ranked in the top half in most offensive categories, but their rushing defense stood out. They only allowed 85.6 rushing yards per game, ranking first in the NFL. It led to a 13-4 record and first place in the AFC South. There’s no doubt the hiring of head coach Liam Coen was the right move for the Jaguars, along with general manager James Gladstone.

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Jacksonville lost in the AFC wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, but the future is still bright. The team doesn’t have a first-round pick this year, having traded it in the 2025 NFL draft to move up and select wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter only ended up playing seven games after suffering a knee injury, but he’s expected to come back healthy for this season.

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The Jaguars lost running back Travis Etienne, edge Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, linebacker Devid Lloyd and corner Greg Newsome II. The team has clear needs going into this draft, and Gladstone will have his work cut out for him with no first-round pick.

Here’s my second-round mock for the Jaguars to make a further playoff run in 2026.

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Round 2, Pick 56: LB Jake Golday

One of the biggest losses for any team this offseason was Lloyd leaving the Jaguars and joining the Carolina Panthers. The team still has Foye Oluokun, but the starting spot opposite him isn’t filled. The team is high on Ventrell Miller, but aside from him, there isn’t much starting experience on the roster.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Cincinatti vs Colorado OCT 26 October 26, 2024: Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday 11 tries to tackle Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller 6 in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Cincinnati in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger/CSM. Credit Image: Derek Regensburger/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241026_zma_c04_823.jpg DerekxRegensburgerx csmphotothree311222

Adding Golday adds necessary depth and another back who can compete for a starting job next season. The Jaguards play a ton of dime-covearge (six defensive backs), so having three or even two backers on the field won’t happen often.

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Golday is 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds and ran a 4.62 40 at the NFL combine. He just looks like a mauling presence when you watch him play football. He isn’t scared to come downhill and fill the run and has the length to be a force in pass coverage. He plays too high at times, but Golday is a great second-round pick.

Round 3, Pick 81: Edge Keyron Crawford

The Jagurs currently have four edges on the roster in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, BJ Green and Danny Striggow. The team has to add more depth, but should focus on adding starting upside in these middle rounds. The team ranked 27th in sacks last season, recording just 32.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Missouri at Auburn Oct 18, 2025 Auburn, Alabama, USA Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula 9 is tackled by Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford 24 during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxReedx 20251018_djc_sr5_354

Crawford explodes off the ball with his fast first step, but doesn’t have a real plan when rushing the passer yet. He’s smaller in weight at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, and you can tell when tackles lock onto him. But the speed, combined with his relentless effort, makes him an intriguing prospect. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for Auburn in 2025.

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Round 3, Pick 88: TE Sam Roush

It’s not an obvious need, but with the depth of the tight end class, there are solid options in the third round that have starting upside, and Roush is one of them. Tight ends Quintin Morris and Hunter Long will be free agents next season, so getting ahead of the problem would benefit Gladstone.

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Imago October 21 2023 Palo Alto, CA USA Stanford tight end Sam Roush 86runs for extra yards after a short yard pass during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal. UCLA beat Stanford 42-7 at Stanford Stadium Palo Alto, CA / CSM Palo Alto USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231021_zma_c04_710 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Roush is 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds and ran a 4.7 40 at the NFL combine. It’s not the fastest time just by looking at the time, but considering Roush’s size, it’s a good time for him. He played a ton in 2025 in-line, and he has great strength in the blocking game – could earn playing time early in his career. He isn’t an elite route runner, but he has some juice at the top of his routes. Struggled with drops in 2025, having seven.

Round 3, Pick 100: DT Chris McClellan

Gladsonte traded for former Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in hopes of adding more pass rush from the interior of the defensive line. Adding McClellan further advances that notion.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Missouri Sep 20, 2025 Columbia, Missouri, USA Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan 7 celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks after a sack during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Columbia Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20250920_dam_sm8_246

He had his best season in college last year, having six sacks. McClellan didn’t have the most productive college career, but his body type and explosion off the line suggest he could be more of a force in the NFL. He’s 6-foot- 3 and 313 pounds with over 34-inch arms. McClellan is more of a one-gap penetrator and can create havoc from his zero/one-technique spot on the interior.

Round 4, Pick 124: OT Brian Parker II

Adding more bodies and depth to an offensive line room is never a bad decision throughout the draft. Parker started at right tackle for Duke the past two seasons, but he’s projected to slide inside in his NFL career. He’s quicker on tape as he only ran a 5.14 4- at the NFL combine, but moves well, especially in a zone scheme, which Jacksonville runs.

Imago November 29, 2025: Duke University tackle Brian Parker II blocks against Wake Forest. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Wake Forest University and Duke University, at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina. /CSM Durham United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_727 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

His hands are strong, and his feet keep moving throughout reps; he just lacks the overall power in his lower body to truly move people. The lack of arm length hurt him in college, but with him moving inside, it shouldn’t affect him too much.

Round 5, Pick 164: Edge Caden Curry

Noted earlier that the Jaguars need bodies to fill out their pass rusher room, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they draft multiple throughout the draft. Curry measured in with shorter arms than Rueben Bain Jr. and Cashius Howell at the combine with 30 1/8.

Imago October 14, 2023, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: Ohio State defensive end CADEN CURRY celebrates a big play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Ohio State Buckeyes won 41-7. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20231014_zsp_w145_004 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

It’s not the ideal length, but he’s a strong player overall. Plays with energy and has a good understanding of what offenses are trying to do. He had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss for Ohio State in 2025.

Round 5, Pick 166: CB Jadon Canady

There are plenty of smaller corners in this draft class that will project to be nickels in the NFL, and Canady is another one. He’s 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, but man, does he play with a certain edge. Canady is quick, thanks to his size, and can accelerate to match receivers. When everything is in front of him, he looks comfortable and fluid. Very strong covering receivers in man coverage on shorter routes, and isn’t scared to tackle.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261258

Just doesn’t have the frame NFL teams want, and struggles to contest bigger receivers at the catch point, but in terms of effort and upside, Canady would be taken around this range.

Round 6, Pick 203: LB Jimmy Rolder

There’s no hurt in double-dipping at linebacker in this draft, and Rolder is a solid option here in the sixth round. He doesn’t have three-down backer upside, but on early downs, he should thrive in the NFL. Has the instincts and aggression to come downhill and make plays in the run game.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Michigan vs Alabama ReliaQuest Bowl DEC 31 December 31, 2024: Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder 30 on defense during an NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Mike Janes/CSMCredit Image: Mike Janes/Cal Media Tampa Florida United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241231_faf_c04_080.jpg MikexJanesx csmphotothree340185

Just doesn’t have much to offer on obvious passing downs, and sometimes will be too aggressive, leading him to take himself out of a play.

Round 7, Pick 233: HB Terion Stewart

The Jagurs added Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. via the draft just a year ago. The team also brought in Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency and DeeJay Dallas, giving them four quality backs to choose from in 2026.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Chargers Vs Jaguars NOV 16 November 16, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten 33 in the first half during a game act in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Jacksonville Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251116_faf_cg2_070.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree444675

With the departure of Etienne to the New Orleans Saints, taking a shot at a late-round back isn’t a bad option. He’s small at 5-foot-9 and 22 pounds, and he knows how to use that weight to make guys miss. Is able to reach top speed fast and can pass protect.

Round 7, Pick 240: Edge Michael Heldman

It’s the seventh round, which means it’s time to take shots. To help fill out the edge room, the Jaguars take a shot on Heldman, who played at Central Michigan this past season. He had 16.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks this past season.

Heldman has good size at 6-foot-3 and 268 pounds and has had multiple moves to disrupt tackles. Knows how to use his hands to win on the inside and has the athleticism to win on the outside. He’d have a real shot at making the Jaguars roster if he were to get drafted here.

Round 7, Pick: SAF Jalen Huskey

Huskey had great ball production in college, having 11 interceptions in his career. He’s had good height, being 6-foot-1, but doesn’t have the biggest frame overall. Didn’t have elite speed or change of direction, but is a smart safety who knows how to play the play.