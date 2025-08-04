Shedeur Sanders Falls Behind as Travis Hunter Dominates Spotlight At Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes made headlines earlier this year when they retired the jerseys of two star players – Travis Hunter (No. 12) and Shedeur Sanders (No. 2). It happened during the April 19 Spring Game at Folsom Field, and the move was no small deal. These jerseys now join a short list of retired jerseys in program history, sitting alongside legends like Byron White, Bobby Anderson, Joe Romig, and Rashaan Salaam. Clearly, both players left a deep mark in just two seasons at Colorado. And now, one of them has outshone the other.

This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft – a move that surprised no one. Meanwhile, even with the early buzz placing him in the first round, Shedeur slipped to the fifth, where the Cleveland Browns finally picked him up. Now, both Hunter and Sanders have been preparing for their rookie seasons in the NFL, but back at Colorado, their names and achievements just got carved into the walls of Legacy Hall.

The official Instagram account of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrated it with a post. The caption read: “Two new legends. One historic hall. Welcome to Legacy Hall, Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders.” After the announcement, Colorado Buffaloes Creative Director Brent DePaepe shared details about the facility upgrades.

He said, “8 new trophies added, baby! One additional Heisman Trophy pedestal and a 25-foot countertop extension. Tough but fun project. Thank you, Travis and Shedeur! Plus, some nicely upgraded plaques for our existing Colorado football legends. #GoBuffs.” A fitting tribute to both the players, no doubt – but look closer, and you’ll see something striking.

While both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have their place in the hall, one clearly dominates the narrative. Hunter’s display is overwhelming with the Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award, Lott Impact Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp, and many more. There’s even a new pedestal for a Heisman Trophy, because yes, Hunter brought home Colorado’s second Heisman, exactly 30 years after Salaam won the first.

His final stats at Colorado are jaw-dropping: 153 receptions, nearly 2,000 yards, 21 overall touchdowns on offense, and seven interceptions on defense. He rarely left the field, leading the nation with 2,625 snaps across the last two seasons. Hunter wasn’t just good – he was historic. Then what about Shedeur?

Shedeur Sanders’s accomplishments have also been nothing short of elite. He broke more than 100 school records, including career passing touchdowns and completion percentage. His final line: 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and a 71.8% completion rate. He also brought home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

But walk into Legacy Hall, and his impact feels quieter. His statue stands alone, while Hunter’s legacy screams from every wall. So, why does Shedeur seem overshadowed? That’s a tough question, but part of the answer might lie in what’s happening now with both of the players.

Travis Hunter’s legacy in football steals the spotlight

In Colorado, Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance placed him in a category few college players ever reach. On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders, though a phenomenal quarterback, played a position that’s judged differently. And now, the gap in their opportunities is growing. Both of the players are entering the NFL, but their paths already look very different.

Travis Hunter has been seen as a unicorn as he entered the NFL. He is someone who can play both ways at the pro level. In the Jaguars’ training camp, he’s already logging major reps on both offense and defense. In a recent scrimmage, he played 38 total snaps – catching three passes and making plays in the secondary. The team clearly sees him as a future star.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders now finds himself in a crowded quarterback room. He has been battling for reps at the Browns’ training camp. He has already missed time in training camp with arm soreness. While the injury might not be considered serious, the missed reps could be costly. In Colorado, Shedeur was the quarterback, but in Cleveland, he’s just trying to make the roster. That’s the harsh reality of the NFL that some rookies like Shedeur have to face.

However, let’s not forget that it was both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter who helped transform a struggling Colorado program into a national headline. They both brought life to Colorado football and gave Colorado fans a reason to care. But can the two stars share the spotlight equally on the football field? Maybe not. But just because the spotlight leans one way doesn’t mean the other was dim. Besides, both rookies have a long career ahead to prove their worth in the league.