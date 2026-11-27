The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a good season so far. With a 7-3 record, the Jaguars are currently leading the AFC South. While the Jaguars faced a minor setback following a 23-18 defeat to the New York Giants last week, the team is now dealing with a major setback that could affect the remainder of their season.

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According to an update shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has confirmed that Washington is “week-to-week after aggravating an AC joint [shoulder] injury in practice.” The update means that the 24-year-old won’t feature in the Jaguars’ home game against the Tennessee Titans.

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The news is devastating for the Jaguars and its fans because Washington was having a breakout season this year. Washington has recorded 44 receptions for a team-leading 748 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns across 10 games. It’s safe to say he has become quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top target.

Coen discussed the impact of losing Washington in detail. He also opened up on the one thing Washington does that many players in the NFL don’t.

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“It’s going to be tough,” Coen told reporters while speaking about Washington’s absence. “He’s been making a ton of contested catches, making a ton of plays that not a lot of guys in the NFL have been making, so we’re going to lose that, there’s no question.”

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This is not the first time Washington has been sidelined from a game due to injury. Since being drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Washington has missed games due to injuries twice before. In October 2023, he suffered a knee injury in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

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The injury led Washington to miss five games in his rookie season. Washington also suffered a hip injury in a match against the Titans in November 2025. However, the injury did not keep him away from action for a long time, as he only missed one game.

While Parker Washington continues to heal from this injury, the situation is now an opportunity for Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron. HC Coen has already placed high expectations on Cameron, who has recorded 15 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

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“Big op for Josh,” Coen told reporters. “He’s trending. He’s been trending… Made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him. The group trusts him. He blocks. He does the dirty work in a lot of ways.”

Washington’s injury is also a concern for the Jaguars because it adds to a growing list of players who are already injured. The Jaguars have at least 14 players listed on their Week 12 report in the game against Tennessee. While Coen has dealt with such situations on many occasions, losing out on Parker Washington will affect him the most.

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However, if Meyers and Cameron can put in a shift during Washington’s absence, then maybe the Jaguars will be able to weather their star wide receiver’s absence. The game against Tennessee will answer many questions and give a glimpse into the Jaguars’ life without Washington on their team.