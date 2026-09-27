Support Pours In for Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna’s Gameday Outfit Days Before Jaguars vs Patriots

Travis Hunter’s second season with the Jaguars has already drawn plenty of attention, but his wife, Leanna Lenee, has been a pillar of support. She showed up to game day in Week 2 in a look that needed no further telling that she was a Jaguars supporter.

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The star of the TikTok video was a bodycon dress in a dusty blue shade, with thin spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. What really caught everyone’s eye, though, were the patches covering it.

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The dress was decorated with Jaguars details, including the team logo, a jersey-style number patch reading “30,” a jaguar patch, and “HUNTER” displayed across the back.

She finished the look with jaguar-inspired jewelry, a silver Rolex watch, then paired it all with white cowboy boots for that finishing touch.

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The video also showed a laid-back option meant for Leanna and Travis’ son. He wore a boxy, oversized grey top, loaded with its own set of Jaguars patches, along with a pair of matching pants, and white shoes to match his mother.

Leanna later shared a photo of their baby wearing the same fit, matching mom down to the last detail. Five days ago, she posted the picture on her Instagram alongside their son with the caption, “Co, we missed you.”

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While Leanna’s outfit was making waves online, things on the field have been a little more complicated for her husband.

Through two weeks of the season, Travis Hunter’s playing time has become a talking point of its own. Most of his snaps have come on defense, where he has logged 66 total snaps so far. Hunter has also given up three receptions though he did notch a pass breakup. He was also flagged for a penalty in the Broncos game

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That still only adds up to 58 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps through two games, as noted by Jaguars Wire’s Paul Breti. On offense, he has played just 11 snaps, recording just one catch for eight yards.

However, there may be a shift coming. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Hunter’s role could expand in the upcoming clash with the Patriots.

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Wolfe said the team has been easing Hunter back after his knee injury, but noted this has been “his most busiest week playing offense in practice.” He expects Hunter to see more offensive snaps going forward, while the team still works to balance his workload and protect him for the long haul.

While Hunter’s exact workload for Sunday is still up in the air, Leanna’s outfit sure has its admirers.

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“You have the cutest NFL wifey clothes!!!,” a fan wrote.

Another fan picked up on the matching moment with baby.

“I love the fits and how baby boy always matches you,” the fan commented, while another wrote, “You have the cutest NFL wifey clothes!!!”

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Others made it clear this is becoming a pattern they look forward to every week.

“I always look forward to your fits,” one fan wrote.

And a few were just genuinely surprised by how good the dress looked once it was actually on.

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” Omg I was not expecting the dress to look like that on Tea,” one fan admitted.

At the end of the day, Travis Hunter’s snap counts might still be a work in progress, but when it comes to gameday fits, Leanna Lenee is already playing at an All-Pro level.