“Tough End”: Trevor Lawrence’s Emotional Closure to Jaguars Chapter as GM Announces Travis Hunter News

Breakout 2025 campaign reaffirms Lawrence as Jacksonville’s franchise cornerstone

Attendance surge and Travis Hunter update underline growing belief

The sting of a playoff exit is fresh, but for Trevor Lawrence, the end of the Jaguars’ season was a moment for reflection, not regret. The Jaguars finished their first playoff game since 2022 with a Wildcard defeat to the Bills. It was a year that proved to be the resurgence of Trevor Lawrence, who finally showcased why the Jaguars picked him first overall in the 2021 draft. Reflecting on this successful season, Lawrence shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“Tough end to a hell of a year,” Lawrence wrote in his recent post. “Really proud of our team and all the work that was put into this, and grateful for my family for all the support and sacrifices they make throughout the season. Thank you to our fans, community, and anyone else that shows up for us and roots us on. Took a step, but still so much more ahead for us — more work to do.”

After years ravaged by injuries and disappointing rosters, Lawrence more than doubled his 2024 passing yards this season. He led Jacksonville to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title. In addition to his 4,500+ passing yards, Lawrence registered a career milestone with a record 38 total touchdowns in the regular season.

In fact, Trevor’s faith in his fans is very much reciprocated. When Lawrence arrived in Jacksonville as a rookie in 2021, belief inside the building did not always match the energy in the stands. The Jaguars ranked near the bottom of the league in attendance then, averaging under 60,000 fans at home. Four years later, that picture looks different. In 2025, the shift is clear: home attendance has climbed to roughly 64,000 per game. As he developed into a franchise quarterback, the city responded in kind, filling seats again and restoring the sense that Jacksonville football matters.

What Trevor Lawrence put on tape in 2025 already looks like the best season of his Jaguars career, even if he refuses to label it that way. In his first year under Liam Coen, Lawrence took real control. Still, after throwing three touchdowns in a playoff loss to Buffalo, Lawrence called it incomplete, insisting there are “a lot of improvements” left to make. That mindset might be the scariest part for the rest of the league.

Addressing these strides made by Lawrence and the Jaguars, Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone expressed elation during his recent press conference.

“I was really impressed,” Gladstone said of Lawrence. “I think back to the offseason program, there was a learning curve obviously, and the one thing that was very clear throughout that sort of window of the cycle was his interest in making sure the operation was clean, and he was going through step by step to make sure that he was learning the right way and pouring in the right way.”

While Trevor Lawrence’s growth remains a positive building block for the Jaguars, James Gladstone also shared an important update about their other first overall pick, Travis Hunter.

Gladstone on Travis Hunter’s future with the Jaguars

Alongside Trevor Lawrence, rookie Travis Hunter remains an integral part of the Jaguars’ future, especially with his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Before being ruled out for the season, Hunter played 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps in seven appearances, where he recorded 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with 15 tackles on defense.

Hunter saw his breakout season come to a sudden halt on October 30, 2025, when a non-contact injury at practice tore his right knee’s LCL. Surgery officially ended his rookie campaign, but there was one silver lining for the Jaguars: Hunter’s ACL remained intact.

When asked about Hunter’s recovery process, James Gladstone said the first overall pick is “hitting it hard” as his rehab process is going as the team expected. The Jaguars GM also issued a clarification on Travis Hunter’s future by talking about his usage for the next season.

“Beyond that, in the role that he’ll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said. “Obviously, you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously, at this point, walking into the offseason, corner is a position where we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. So, by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement.”

With Hunter and Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars certainly have two franchise cornerstones on their roster. The Jacksonville supporters will hope that head coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone can continue building around these stars and finally bring the Lombardi Trophy to Duval County.