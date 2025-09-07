Travis Hunter Confirms Liam Coen Has Kept Him in the Dark as Jaguars Announce Last-Minute Twist

Jacksonville gave up a haul to land Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. A Heisman winner and a two-way phenomenon. Carolina already has enough problems. Missing Ikem Ekwonu against Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker isn’t any good either. Now they’re staring down Trevor Lawrence and a possible new weapon they barely know how to prepare for.

But here’s the kicker: Travis Hunter himself doesn’t even know his role. On NFL Countdown, Dan Graziano threw him a softball. “People are curious what’s this going to look like? How much is he going to play on each side of the ball? Do you have a feel for that?” Hunter’s answer was blunt: “I don’t know. I’m just going out there doing my job, doing what they asked me to do. They didn’t tell me nothing. So, I just go out there and just continue to work, keep my head down, and whatever they feel like the best player for me, I’m going just go attack.” Dan pressed: “But we’re in a game week now. They haven’t told you what you’re going to do against Carolina.” Hunter shrugged, “Still me in the game.”

Meanwhile, Liam Coen and the Jaguars clearly know what they’re cooking. Adam Schefter says Hunter will start full-time at wide receiver and rotate at corner. That’s already a nightmare for Carolina’s thin cornerback group. “The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning for Travis Hunter to be an ‘every-down wide receiver and situational corner’ in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, league sources told ESPN on Saturday,” Schefter reported. “Although Hunter is expected to play more wide receiver than cornerback Sunday, it doesn’t mean that arrangement will hold in Week 2 or further into the season, according to sources.”

This story is developing. Stay tuned.