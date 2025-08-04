Travis Hunter Humbles Trevor Lawrence’s WR1 as Jaguars QB Turns Heads At Training Camp

So here we are—day nine of training camp, and the clock in the Bold New City of the South has officially hit game week. Though Sunday’s practice lacked pads and full contact, it definitely didn’t lack heat. The big story? Trevor Lawrence looked locked in, and rookie Travis Hunter didn’t just shine—he outshone.

It’s safe to say Lawrence is making up for lost time. Last season was cut short after a concussion in Week 13, followed by an AC joint injury that led to season-ending surgery. But on Sunday, he looked far from rusty. He went 11-of-18, with four touchdowns—two of them to Hunter—and one pick. Jaguars HC Liam Coen had nothing but praise: “I thought he played awesome… Making sharp, fast decisions. The ball was getting driven constantly.” Coen added, “Now look, you got to keep it in perspective… But I will say, watching him, definitely more decisive. Balls coming out clean and crisp and on time.” That’s some positive news for the Jaguars’ camp.

Meanwhile, Hunter gave the Duval faithful something to cheer for. As WR, he beat Jourdan Lewis for a touchdown, then torched him again in the red zone with a double-step release and a filthy double move that had fans gasping. Sure, he dropped a pass that turned into an INT for Dewey Wingard, but the rookie’s flashes were undeniable.

On the other side, it was a rough outing for WR1 Brian Thomas Jr. According to Mia O’Brien, “Arguably Brian Thomas Jr’s toughest day of Camp… but Trevor Lawrence ensured it ended on a high note.” He couldn’t catch a break in the red zone, with two PBUs and a drop during team drills.

But Lawrence didn’t let him fade—“a quick, 1-YD TD + 2 more catches from 16 in Team Period salvaged the day.” It looked like the QB intentionally fed him late, trying to build momentum. So, it’s safe to say Hunter outshone BTJ.

Still, Thomas had nothing but love for Hunter. “Where do I think he’s grown the most? Probably learning the playbook,” he recently told SI. “Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs… not having to second-guess himself… that’s probably the biggest thing.” And it’s not just Thomas—other Jaguars vets are starting to take serious notice of the rookie too.

Josh Hines-Allen praises Travis Hunter

So just as the Jaguars gear up for their first preseason clash at EverBank Stadium, one storyline has already stolen the spotlight—Travis Hunter might just be their next two-way sensation. The rookie’s versatility has fans in The Bold New City of the South buzzing, and vetaran Josh Hines-Allen too.

Speaking with 1010 XL, the veteran didn’t hold back. “I mean, I think he’s taking it well so far,” he said. “I think there’s still a lot of strides that needs to be made. But at the end of the day, man, he’s a baller. You put the ball in his hand, or if he has the opportunity to go get the ball, he’s gonna make a play.”

Meanwhile, the Jags gave Hunter the green light on Friday during a simulated scrimmage at EverBank. He logged 17 snaps on offense, catching three passes, and added 21 on defense. Coach Liam Coen seemed more than pleased with the trial run.

“I thought it was great,” Coen said via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps.” Now, with a few days left before Week 1, Coen faces a big decision.

The scrimmage gave Hunter hope, but the next move is critical. Does he double down on the experiment—or pull the plug before kickoff?