Travis Hunter in Hot Water Amidst Divorce Rumors With Leanna After Ignoring Deion Sanders’ Warning

From starring under Deion Sanders at Jackson State to following him to Boulder, Travis Hunter’s bond with Coach Prime goes way beyond football. That’s the reason why Coach’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., stood up for Hunter after the dual-threat player was “downplayed” by the critics in the camp. On Instagram, he defended the CB, saying, “They gone hate anyway.” The matter was solved for the field. But for the issues off the field? Ah, Deion Sr. gave Hunter that one piece of advice, which is rumoredly to be now coming back to haunt him—and it wasn’t about route running or cover schemes.

In fact, that old video just resurfaced recently. The clip opens with Coach Prime eyeing Hunter: “I think he [Hunter] done got married on us and ain’t told nobody.” Hunter, caught off guard, just laughs and says, “Not yet coach.” That could’ve been the end of it. But Deion wasn’t about to let it go that easily. Instead, he dropped a classic Coach Prime warning: “Let me know because imma do your prenup for you. It’s going to be about this thick.” Then he stacked his hands like four books tall. For context, this moment happened back in 2022, when both were still at Jackson State. And now, amid swirling divorce rumors of the couple who married just two months back, it feels like that exact moment was Deion Sanders trying to prevent what’s now unfolding.

According to IsmokeHiphop, a YouTuber who’s been tracking the drama, “Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Hunter are reportedly considering a divorce after only two months of marriage.” The update comes right after Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, posted a now-viral video of herself crying alone in the bathroom. She recorded it back in December when she took a break from social media amid intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Hunter.

In that video, Lenee left a heartbreaking caption. “I wish I could go back and hug December me,” she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. “Because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way.” And IsmokeHiphop feels it’s bad for Hunter. “Now, if this true or not, I just want Travis to know it’s always going to be your fault,” he said bluntly. And honestly, in this situation, perception might just matter more than the truth.

Moreover, the YouTuber doubled down with another reminder. “No matter what this woman is going through at the cost of her own action, the world and everybody, including the people who are defending you, they’re going to blame you,” he said. And just like that, Coach Prime’s voice echoed louder than ever. “Even coach prime who probably warned Travis Hunter. Instead, you’re going to make the excuses or even ride into the fence of Liana.” But here’s the thing—this wasn’t the only warning Hunter got.

Bow Wow warned Travis Hunter earlier?

The situation got messy back in December. A clip of Leanna Lenee barely reacting when Hunter received his Heisman Trophy sparked criticism. Trolls brutally labeled her a “gold digger,” and the couple eventually wiped their social media clean. Soon after that, Bow Wow didn’t hold back when he joined Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. He threw a direct warning at Travis Hunter’s way.

The rapper had a message straight from experience, saying, “These women can blind you out there. I know how these women sometimes can sidetrack the goal.” He doubled down with even stronger words: “You’ll be so blind, just in low and just milking your a–. When the milk dries up and it’s powder, phew. They gone.” That clip hit hard, and it didn’t take long for it to start trending.

Following that, Bow Wow made it clear he wasn’t trying to bash the Colorado Buffaloes star. “You about to make the biggest bag of your life… There’s gonna be time for all that. But get busy on that field… Brother, I’m not dissing you. I’m not coming at you. I just want to wake you up.” He even admitted, “I had to be woke up a couple of times. I just didn’t like seeing a young brother get played.” Fans filled the comment section with support, echoing Bow Wow’s concerns.

Still, Jaguars‘ Hunter stood firm beside Leanna. “I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years… I feel the same pain that she feel. We’re inseparable… If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.” So what happens next? That’s up to Hunter and Lenee to decide. But one thing is true: the two are still together, and that’s what matters for their fans.