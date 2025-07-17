Travis Hunter Puts Locker room on Notice After Winning Over Trevor Lawrence

The NFL Draft is often a high-stakes gamble, a moment where franchises bet millions on potential. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, selecting Travis Hunter second overall wasn’t just a bet; it felt like pushing all their chips into the center of the table on a hand only a true phenom could play. He’s walking into new levels of pressure, with shoulder pads and a playbook thicker than a phone book. The anticipation swirling around Hunter’s debut isn’t just about a rookie; it’s about witnessing the impossible made real.

So, when Hunter was asked recently what Jaguars fans should expect from him heading into his first NFL season, his answer wasn’t about stats or splash plays. It was succinct, confident, and layered with meaning. “They can expect me to set the tone,” Hunter declared with a grin. The pun was intentional, sharp as one of his breaks on a deep route.

Hunter wasn’t just talking about establishing the Jaguars’ energy or defensive intensity. He was also nodding to his newest off-field venture: becoming the face of TONE by AMP Collective, the influencer-backed personal care line making waves at Target. Setting the tone? For Hunter, it’s about culture, both in the locker room and in the cosmetics aisle. It’s about presence.

He carries the swagger of a player who knows his unique skill set—honed through legendary college moments like his game-sealing overtime forced fumble against Baylor or his gravity-defying fourth-and-eight Heisman-clinching catch versus Utah—translates.

This boldness isn’t baseless bravado. It’s backed by an almost instant stamp of approval from the most crucial voice in Duval County: franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After watching Hunter grind through grueling minicamp sessions designed to test his unprecedented two-way ambitions, Lawrence couldn’t hide his admiration. He saw Hunter running demanding routes on offense, then flipping seamlessly to lock down receivers on defense, displaying a motor that simply wouldn’t quit.

The confidence in Hunter is palpable

“He’s one of the hardest-working guys we have,” Lawrence stated emphatically. “No one does that… no one is trying to run 50 yards full speed again right when they just did it.” That relentless drive, that willingness to embrace the punishing workload of playing both WR and CB at the NFL level, is what won Lawrence over.

It wasn’t just Hunter’s Heisman-winning talent (171 college receptions, 2,167 yards, 24 TDs on offense, plus nine interceptions on defense); it was the ethic. Lawrence, locked in as the Jaguars’ $275 million cornerstone, sees in Hunter a partner ready to elevate the entire operation, testing him constantly: “I’m throwing every ball at you … so you come back to offense.”

With Lawrence’s trust secured and his own meticulous preparation fueling him, Hunter’s confidence about his readiness to impact the Jaguars from Day 1 is sky-high. It’s not just hopeful thinking; it’s a declaration. “We got it all planned, we got it all together,” Hunter asserted recently, the excitement tangible in his voice. “So let’s get to work, I’ll be out there tomorrow.” That “tomorrow” mentality speaks volumes.

Signed to a fully guaranteed $46.65 million rookie deal ($30.57 million up front!), the expectations are immense. Jaguars fans feel it too: polls show 83% expect 750+ receiving yards and 86% predict five or more touchdowns from the rookie phenom.

But Hunter? He’s focused on the intangible first. Setting. The. Tone. Whether it’s with a jar of TONE body wash or a jarring hit in the secondary, Travis Hunter arrives in Jacksonville not just to play, but to define. And with Trevor Lawrence already believing, the rest of the NFL might need to adjust its volume.