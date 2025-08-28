Travis Hunter’s Mom’s Post After His Baby With Leanna Fires Back at Past Troll Attacks

“I love you, baby @db3_tip, on to the next level. I’m so proud of you.” With those heartfelt words, Travis Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Edmonds, once again showed why she has been her son’s fiercest supporter. Undoubtedly, through every rise and every controversy, she has chosen strength over noise and faith over confrontation. However, when criticism of Jaguars CB’s relationship with Leanna Lenee intensified, Edmonds didn’t fight back. Instead, she leaned into wisdom. “Everything that is said doesn’t need to be addressed,” she wrote, reminding everyone that silence often speaks louder than arguments.

Although it wasn’t the first time her words cut through NFL chatter. Edmonds’ recent Instagram story carried the same calm authority. “Until it’s done. Tell no one,” she wrote. In today’s world, where people share every single moment of their lives online, Hunter’s mom’s choice stood out. She urged her son to protect his blessings, move quietly, and let results do the talking.

Her message echoed a post by Zsa of Faceless Digital Marketing. “Blocking your blessings is real… Some of your biggest haters are disguised as ‘friends.’ That little dopamine hit you get from bragging too soon isn’t worth watching your plans fall apart.” Edmonds shared the quote to remind everyone of a hard truth: protecting your energy sometimes means staying silent. She wasn’t just guiding her son—she was speaking to anyone trying to balance public success with private battles.

On the other hand, what seemed like a simple reminder carried a deeper meaning for Hunter’s family. At a time when outside voices tried to overshadow their journey, Edmonds chose silence as both shield and statement. She showed that not every attack deserves a reply. Furthermore, her post revealed a reality many families of athletes know well—the thin line between personal life and public scrutiny. Before jumping into what came next, it’s worth remembering the storm around Hunter and Leanna.

Travis Hunter’s family strikes back in silence

Hunter and Leanna’s relationship drew heavy fire, with critics questioning Lenee’s love and loyalty. The backlash grew so intense that Leanna admitted the hate affected her mental health. Nevertheless, she never walked away. She stayed by Hunter, even when the noise was at its loudest. During that tough stretch, WNBA star Angel Reese reminded her, “The storm doesn’t last forever”.

Fast forward, and the couple answered in the most powerful way. Not with words. Not with arguments. But with life. Travis and Leanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy. What was once a season of criticism turned into a season of joy. In her announcement, Leanna described the emotional moment: “He was crying, he was perfect,” she shared, recalling the first time she held her son. She called the birth a wave of peace—one cry that washed away months of negativity.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Draft Red Carpet Apr 24, 2025 Green Bay, WI, USA Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field WI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250424_lbm_al2_060

Some couples fight back against trolls online. The Hunters didn’t. Too often, hate thrives on reactions. Edmonds’ words—“move in silence”—became their guide. Instead of wasting energy on clapbacks, they built something real. Their baby became proof their bond had not only survived the hate but grown stronger because of it.

This was more than a family milestone. It was a statement. Every cruel comment, every rumor about divorce, every troll now stood in the shadow of something greater. Their baby symbolized a fresh start and a quiet triumph. In conclusion, Edmonds’ wisdom to let results speak had come full circle. The baby’s arrival spoke louder than any response ever could.

Ultimately, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee did more than prove critics wrong. They redefined victory off the field. In summary, while outsiders debated their love, the Hunters built a family rooted in faith, resilience, and joy. And that joy is something no troll can take away.