Travis Hunter Subtly Remembers Bestfriend Shedeur Sanders After Being Asked About Playing Quarterback

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’s bond is deeper than you think. Hunter’s always made it clear: Coach Prime is like a father, and his sons? Brothers. That connection wasn’t just off-field stuff either—it showed in every snap they took together. After following Deion from Jackson State to Boulder, the duo lit up Folsom Field before heading into the big leagues. And now? That brotherhood just got a permanent home in Colorado’s history.

For Hunter, it’s a case of hardware overload—Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung, Walter Camp, and more. As for Shedeur? The Johnny Unitas Award sits front and center, along with his Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year title and All-Big 12 first-team nod—yes, alongside Hunter. “Two new legends. One historic hall. Welcome to Legacy Hall, Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders,” Colorado wrote.

Now fast forward to Hunter’s recent training clip. When asked if he ever played at quarterback, he replied, “Yeah, played a little-bit, not too much,” he answered. And way ‘not too much?’ “I ain’t have to play quarterback. I was fortunate I always have a quarterback.” Subtle? Maybe. But for anyone who’s followed these two, that was a straight-up shoutout to Shedeur without even saying his name.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars-Travis Hunter press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Apr 25, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick Travis Hunter talks to the media during a press conference at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250425_jcd_na7_0030

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And why not? Shedeur broke every passing record Colorado had—over 4,100 yards, 74% completion, 37 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hunter led in catches, yards, and scores—plus made noise on defense with 4 picks and 11 PBUs. Still, as much as he cherishes the past, Hunter is also thinking about the present.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Travis Hunter turns up the intensity as his NFL debut comes closer

So while most rookies are soaking up reps in regular camp drills, Travis Hunter is out there writing his own playbook. Just days before the league’s first preseason clash between the Jaguars and Steelers, the City of Bridges might have been prepping for kickoff. But Hunter? He clocked into work on his day off—grinding solo while others rested. For the Jaguars’ rookie phenom, basic camp routines clearly aren’t cutting it.

Naturally, the 22-year-old “unicorn,” as he calls himself, didn’t dive in headfirst. He warmed up with smooth coordination drills before shifting to heavy resistance training. That entire session screamed one thing—intent. Every move was sharp. ‘Explosiveness, technique, and control’ looked like the non-negotiables for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the cleats. Hunter hit the turf next and channeled all that gym work into routes and catches. For those still questioning where he lines up come game time, the signs are loud and clear—he’s betting on wide receiver. His route-running looked tight, and his ball control? Even better. So while he’s still got that two-way potential, he’s clearly tilting toward offense.

And this match is big. Tomlin’s 10-6-1 record in Week 1 preseason games says he doesn’t fumble openers. Jacksonville swept preseason last year, but when these two met in 2022? The Steelers edged ‘em by a point. In short—it’s a toss-up. But when Hunter steps onto that field, all eyes will be on him.