Travis Hunter Subtly Remembers Bestfriend Shedeur Sanders After Being Asked About Playing Quarterback

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’s bond is deeper than you think. Hunter’s always made it clear: Coach Prime is like a father, and his sons? Brothers. That connection wasn’t just off-field stuff either—it showed in every snap they took together. After following Deion from Jackson State to Boulder, the duo lit up Folsom Field before heading into the big leagues. And now? That brotherhood just got a permanent home in Colorado’s history.
For Hunter, it’s a case of hardware overload—Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung, Walter Camp, and more. As for Shedeur? The Johnny Unitas Award sits front and center, along with his Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year title and All-Big 12 first-team nod—yes, alongside Hunter. “Two new legends. One historic hall. Welcome to Legacy Hall, Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders,” Colorado wrote.
Now fast forward to Hunter’s recent training clip. When asked if he ever played at quarterback, he replied, “Yeah, played a little-bit, not too much,” he answered. And way ‘not too much?’ “I ain’t have to play quarterback. I was fortunate I always have a quarterback.” Subtle? Maybe. But for anyone who’s followed these two, that was a straight-up shoutout to Shedeur without even saying his name.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Poll of the day
Poll 1 of 5
AD
And why not? Shedeur broke every passing record Colorado had—over 4,100 yards, 74% completion, 37 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hunter led in catches, yards, and scores—plus made noise on defense with 4 picks and 11 PBUs. Still, as much as he cherishes the past, Hunter is also thinking about the present.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Travis Hunter turns up the intensity as his NFL debut comes closer
So while most rookies are soaking up reps in regular camp drills, Travis Hunter is out there writing his own playbook. Just days before the league’s first preseason clash between the Jaguars and Steelers, the City of Bridges might have been prepping for kickoff. But Hunter? He clocked into work on his day off—grinding solo while others rested. For the Jaguars’ rookie phenom, basic camp routines clearly aren’t cutting it.
Naturally, the 22-year-old “unicorn,” as he calls himself, didn’t dive in headfirst. He warmed up with smooth coordination drills before shifting to heavy resistance training. That entire session screamed one thing—intent. Every move was sharp. ‘Explosiveness, technique, and control’ looked like the non-negotiables for the day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Then came the cleats. Hunter hit the turf next and channeled all that gym work into routes and catches. For those still questioning where he lines up come game time, the signs are loud and clear—he’s betting on wide receiver. His route-running looked tight, and his ball control? Even better. So while he’s still got that two-way potential, he’s clearly tilting toward offense.
What’s your perspective on:
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders: The next legendary duo in football history or just a flash?
Have an interesting take?
And this match is big. Tomlin’s 10-6-1 record in Week 1 preseason games says he doesn’t fumble openers. Jacksonville swept preseason last year, but when these two met in 2022? The Steelers edged ‘em by a point. In short—it’s a toss-up. But when Hunter steps onto that field, all eyes will be on him.
Top Stories
2
Mason Rudolph Has Already Replaced Aaron Rodgers in Last Training as Mike Tomlin Explains Steelers Crisis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
"Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders: The next legendary duo in football history or just a flash?"