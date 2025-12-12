Travis Hunter’s Brother Trayvis Lands Official Offer From Historic College Football Powerhouse for Class of 2027

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Hunter suffers an injury.

Trayvis Hunter is the next big star?

Trayvis Hunter dominates high-school football.

While Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie Travis Hunter’s NFL journey hit the brakes as soon as it started, his younger brother, Trayvis, may have accelerated his football career. Trayvis, a class of 2027 wide receiver from Effingham County, has been making waves despite his modest 5-foot-7, 140-pound build. But recently, Trayvis revealed a major development in his football journey.

On December 11, Travis Hunter’s brother announced through an Instagram post that he earned an official offer from the University of Tennessee at Martin. The Skyhawks are a FCS powerhouse, known for producing high-level athletes. So, Trayvis marked the moment with a caption filled with gratitude and emotion.

“#AGTG University of Tennessee at Martin Offered ✝️🔥 #ll4💔”, Trayvis Hunter wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴛʀᴀʏᴠɪs ᵠ ʜᴜɴᴛᴇʀ (@_tray.4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Travis Hunter’s brother did not forget to thank God as he celebrated the achievement.

But this official offer didn’t come out of nowhere for Trayvis Hunter. According to 247 Sports, he’s recruiting buzz really started to build in late 2024. On November 23, 2024, he took an unofficial visit to Florida State during the Seminoles’ matchup against Charleston Southern. That visit signaled that major programs have been watching him closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just weeks after that visit, Trayvis picked up two Division I offers in a single day. Jackson State came first, which was notable since Travis Hunter once flipped from FSU to Jackson State under coach Deion Sanders. But then, Tennessee State jumped in as well to extend an offer to Trayvis, and it showed a growing interest from HBCU programs.

Georgia State then joined the recruitment race in late December of the same year, pushing even more momentum behind Travis Hunter’s brother. Finally, on January 31, 2025, Georgia Southern made an offer to Trayvis, too. And the list kept expanding as Trayvis became the go-to receiver for the Effingham County Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Travis Hunter’s brother has been making noise in high school football

Travis Hunter’s brother may not be physically imposing yet, but the interest he has generated from colleges suggests there’s more to his game than size alone. Last year, as a sophomore in high school, Trayvis did put up strong numbers. He recorded 36 catches, 496 yards, and six touchdowns in nine games last season.

Trayvis even opened the 2025 season with a huge spring-game performance, scoring three touchdowns against Richmond Hill. That outing turned heads fast, and even former Heisman-winning legend Cam Newton took notice. Back in September this year, Newton posted a picture of Trayvis on Instagram with logos from 13 major programs behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What college do you think Class of 2027 Travis Hunter Will End Up ⁉️👀,” Newton wrote.

The list that Newton showed further included Miami, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Texas, Florida, LSU, Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, Auburn, and Colorado. Then, just a few days after Newton’s post, Travis Hunter’s dad had hinted that Trayvis could even end up in Miami. That’s basically a preview of college football royalty. Does it get more encouraging for a young receiver?

Moreover, Trayvis has already built a reputation for high football IQ, intense work ethic, and sharp route running. With two more years of high school football ahead, he has plenty of time to add to his frame and sharpen his game. And if this early recruiting surge is any indication, more big programs will join the fight for him soon. But one thing feels clear. Trayvis isn’t just following his older brother’s career path – he’s building his own.