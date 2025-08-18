Travis Hunter’s Injury Turns Deion Sanders’ Two-Way Belief Into a Major Headache for Liam Coen

That thud of turf when Travis Hunter crashed defending a deep ball wasn’t a warning sign. It was a reminder of the thin line Liam Coen must walk in managing history. Jacksonville’s rookie phenom had already flashed both ways—ten offensive snaps, eight on defense, two catches, no targets allowed…before the Jaguars tapped the brakes. “We want him 100 percent when it matters,” Coen said, holding firm to caution while still marveling at Hunter’s rise. Deion Sanders once vowed, “Don’t draft him if you’re not going to let him play both sides.” And now, Coen shoulders the exhilarating, exhausting burden of proving Sanders’ right — a task made even more complex by the latest injury scare.

CBS Sports’ recent episode titled, ‘Outlook for Travis Hunter’s upper-body injury’, gives an intricate look into the current situation during the Jaguars vs. Saints Preseason Game Recap. And, from the CBS Sports HQ, Ryan Wilson made no effort in sugarcoating it. Travis Hunter was scratched from Jacksonville’s 17–17 preseason draw with New Orleans, and the explanation came cloaked in hockey language: “upper-body injury.” It was vague and revealing all at once.

The Jaguars’ two-way rookie sensation was sidelined after missing Friday’s practice, while sitting out Sunday’s draw with the Saints. But the team insists the decision was purely precautionary. Liam Coen made it clear: “Hunter sat out Friday’s practice with what … was a precautionary measure for an upper body injury.”

But Ryan Wilson chuckled before getting serious: “You want to see him out there for 120 snaps a game, but you also understand, given how physics works, he probably can’t sustain that… his career has been marred by dings and bruises.” That reality forces first-year Jaguars head coach Liam Coen into a delicate balancing act. And this posits maximizing one of the league’s rarest two-way talents without breaking him in half before Halloween.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

The cautionary notes carried the weight of inevitability. Hunter’s brilliance as both a receiver and a cornerback makes him indispensable on both sides of the ball. But as Wilson warned, “You need to focus on load management with Travis because otherwise you’re going to have these injuries that linger perhaps more than a week or two. And then you’re talking a month or two.”

In Jacksonville’s Week 1 preseason game against Pittsburgh, Hunter flashed his electricity. New Orleans sidelined him in Week 2. That tradeoff might become the rhythm of his rookie year. Wilson put it bluntly: “At the end of the day, are we going to see him for 80 snaps? Or for 45 to 60 snaps?”

And that is where Coen’s headache grows into a season-defining puzzle. Hunter isn’t just insurance; he is a stabilizer. With wideout Brian Thomas Jr. already showing inconsistency, Wilson pointed out that “someone like Travis Hunter can help those struggles as you work through those things.” But pushing him too far erases that benefit, rewinding the clock to yet another injury stretch. The Jaguars’ front office — Coen and GM Trent Baalke — must make the toughest call of all: ration a generational weapon in the name of longevity. As Wilson said, it is a good problem for a franchise that not long ago only had bad ones.

The Jaguars’ bet

Even while grounded, Hunter hasn’t drifted. He stood on the sideline with a play sheet in hand, shadowing receivers coach Edgar Bennett and absorbing every detail like a veteran. Before the setback, he had gone a perfect 15-for-15 in training camp sessions, playing 17 snaps on offense and 16 on defense in one scrimmage. And this is a reminder of just how rare his workload will be. And Coen staunchly believes in him.

Hunter’s workload projections sound almost mythical: 65 to 75 offensive snaps with 80% participation, mirrored as much as possible on defense. It is no wonder Coen allowed himself to imagine history—“I genuinely believe it’s feasible… he is incredibly dedicated, not only to his own development but also to uplifting his teammates… it’s truly a case of iron sharpening iron.”

And, there is a reason behind it. Coen adds, “He does extra. He meets with as many people as he possibly can. And there’s humility there. So, that’s been exciting.” To Coen, Hunter is not just raw talent but pure football intelligence—“Football makes sense to him. You kind of say, ‘That’s a football player.’ That’s what he is.”

Even now, sidelined with a precautionary upper-body injury, Hunter stands shoulder to shoulder with coaches. The Jaguars ignore the timeline and bet on the bigger picture. And if Coen’s words echo truth, Hunter isn’t just chasing Rookie of the Year. He is chasing both sides of it.