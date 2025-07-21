Travis Hunter’s Off-Field Curiosity Grows After Deion Sanders Praises Tennis Toughness

Just when you thought Travis Hunter couldn’t get more competitive, a tennis match at Deion Sanders’ Texas spot lit up the offseason. Deion Sanders Jr., aka “Bucky,” didn’t hold back either. In a viral Instagram clip posted June 20, Bucky roasted Hunter after beating him twice. “I just beat Travis in tennis twice. I whooped him twice… so bro is really a–, bro,” he laughed, leaving fans howling online. Two of Boulder’s biggest personalities—Hunter and Bucky—squaring off with rackets instead of cleats? That’s not something you see every day. Yet what made it sweeter for Buffs Nation was the brotherhood behind the banter.

Since flipping from Florida State to Jackson State back in 2021, Hunter has seen Bucky as more than just Coach Prime’s son. He’s called him his “big brother,” and their bond clearly runs deeper than the scoreboard. Still, if you’re wondering whether Hunter’s tennis L was justified, he kind of answered it himself. In a recent YouTube vlog, the two-way star was spotted training for camp alongside Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr., where he casually admitted, “I need to learn how to play tennis. Oh, whatever, you two. That’s it for the first workout. Of the day. See y’all boys later. Got some work to put in.” So yeah, maybe Bucky caught him off guard. Maybe!

Interestingly, even Coach Prime is finding new respect for the sport. In a recent clip by Well Off Media, Sanders showed off his new Prime-branded Wilson rackets gifted by Bucky and shared his thoughts after a tough session. “We just had a tremendous session of tennis. Just lessons. We didn’t go against each other… Let me tell you something. All you tennis players. I gotta… I’ve always had respect for you. But I’ve grown in my respect for you. That was a workout,” he said.

via Imago

Moreover, his admiration only grew stronger as the pain set in. “We can’t do it one at a time… My legs are gone. My back is hurting. But still. I’m Juan. Black and Roll. Don’t you ever forget that,” he joked. And yes, Sanders even called out challengers—just not pros. “50 and up. No professional tennis form of… If you played in a real match before. I’m not playing you. The rest of y’all. I want you.”

Coincidentally, with May being National Tennis Month, Prime debuted his “new hobby” online with selfie snaps and clips of his forehand sessions. He says his goal? To one day rally with his good friend Leon Robinson, the actor best known for Cool Runnings and Oz.

In fact, Deion has his sights set. “Leon, I’m coming for you man!” he wrote, promising six months of serious grind time before the showdown. Robinson, clearly in the same competitive headspace, fired back: “I know you ain’t afraid of the smoke, coach… After the match, we’re going fishing.” One thing’s for sure—Prime’s fire never dies, and Jaguars‘ dual-threat player, Travis, might just be picking up the torch next.

Travis Hunter & Coach Prime share a quiet moment during tough times

So, after wrapping up minicamp with the Jags, Travis Hunter made a pit stop that had nothing to do with football, but everything to do with heart. The former Buffs star headed down to Coach Prime’s 5,000-acre Texas ranch, reconnecting with the man who’s been more than just a coach to him. With Deion Sanders navigating serious health challenges, Hunter’s visit felt personal. It wasn’t about headlines—it was about family.

Via: Instagram @db3_tip

Now, this bond didn’t start in Boulder. It goes back to when Hunter shocked the football world by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State. He followed Deion to Colorado, rode that journey to a Heisman Trophy finalist nod, and shared his biggest moments with Sanders right beside him, when his own dad wasn’t there. And that Texas ranch? It’s not new to Hunter. They fished there during last season’s bye week, too, just two guys away from the noise.

This time around, they were back at it—Hunter rocking his Jaguars tee, Coach Prime by his side on the boat. Though Sanders couldn’t make it to Hunter’s wedding with Leanna Lenee, the vibe was nothing but love. “Shedeur Sanders stopped by in a way-too-casual fit,” joked fans online, while a video showed the group enjoying a calm day on the water.

However, Hunter’s quiet support speaks volumes. Coach Prime, who’s dealt with major weight loss and lost two toes due to blood clots, looked at peace. And sometimes, that’s all a coach needs—just one of his players showing up, rod in hand.