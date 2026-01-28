Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Announces Health Update After Pregnancy Amid Jaguars WR’s Rehab

Essentials Inside The Story Travis and his wife, Leanna Lenee revealed in August 2025 that they had welcomed a newborn son

Lenee has been transparent with followers about balancing motherhood and fitness

The couple released a three-minute time-capsule video documenting their pregnancy journey

The 2025 season has been a year of immense highs and devastating lows for the Hunter family. While Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter battles back from a season-ending injury, his wife Leanna is tackling a different kind of recovery, and she just gave fans a glimpse into her fight

In an Instagram story, Hunter’s wife documented her progress, sharing a mirror selfie from her home fitness space. Dressed in a dark sports bra and purple Gymshark shorts, she looked every bit the athlete’s partner.

“Never miss an AM workout,” Lenee added as the caption, showing how she balances motherhood with her health.

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ wide receiver and his wife shocked their fanbase in August not only by announcing they were expecting, but also by revealing that the baby had already arrived. While the couple wed in May, they waited until recently to share that their son had finally come home after spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

To give fans a deeper look at the life they chose to keep private during the pregnancy, the couple released a three-minute video on YouTube. It is titled “Dear Son…,” serving as a literal time capsule for the Jaguars’ rookie and his wife in one of the most special moments of their life.

The video also featured the couple seeing the positive pregnancy test, ultrasound photos, and glimpses from the delivery room. But the most special part of the video is its conclusion with the birth of their son.

Hunter can also be heard saying, “That baby looks just like me,” before tenderly telling Leanna, “You did good, baby.”

2025 has been quite a busy year for the Hunters, especially his wife, Leanna. She married the Heisman Trophy winner in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee in May. Then, the couple relocated to Florida to settle into a $3.2 million Jacksonville mansion as he started his new chapter with the Jaguars.

And in August, their son was born. So far, the couple has notably kept their child’s name and date of birth private.

While it’s been a happening year, it also ended on a tough note for the wide receiver. His debut season was cut short in October after suffering a season-ending knee injury during practice. On November 11, Hunter underwent surgery to repair his lateral collateral ligament (LCL). Fortunately, there’s been no structural damage, which means he might be ready to return by the time the 2026 season begins.

Travis Hunter on track to resume two-way role

Even though Hunter’s rookie year ended prematurely, everyone believes he has a great future ahead. After analyzing several 2025 first-round rookies, Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus concluded that there isn’t much to worry about the Jaguars’ wide receiver. A healthy year from Hunter could transform the Jaguars into a powerhouse.

“Hunter’s recovery will be critical in determining his ability to take the next step forward, and his supporting cast should give him ample opportunity to do so,” Wyman noted. “Hunter’s return could put the Jaguars on a path to becoming a dominant force in the AFC South.”

Hunter was playing both corner and receiver in 2025 before his injury. Still, he maintained a decent 60 percent completion rate on defense. And offensively, his breakout performance came against the Rams, recording eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the rookie is expected to return to the field within six months. This means he will be a key part of the Jaguars’ game plan from Week 1 next season.