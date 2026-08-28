Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Agrees There Is No ‘Racism and Oppression’ Outside the US

Leanna Lenee came from an army family and spent the first 10 years of her life in England before her family relocated to the United States, eventually settling in Savannah, Georgia. So, living a life in army bases somewhat protected her from the outside, which seemingly changed when Travis Hunter’s wife moved to the States.

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“It’s America – I don’t experience racism or oppression in other countries when I travel abroad. Travelling to different continents open my eyes to the “Western” world,” Dr. Kristen Ellis (DDS) wrote under Lenee’s TikTok post. And shortly after, Leanna agreed with Dr. Ellis’ statement, replying, “Yes this!”

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Leanna Lenee comes from a diverse multiracial background. Her father is of mixed Filipino and Mexican heritage, while her mother is Black (of African descent). Yet, racism was something that seemingly didn’t stay very far away from her.

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“I never experienced any racism until I moved to America,” Lenee stated in a TikTok video.

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Lenee’s husband and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter is African-American. So, when the couple got married in May last year, Lenee faced scrutiny for marrying someone outside of her race. That’s when she clapped back at the trolls, noting, “I’m Black myself.”

According to Lenee, she physically takes after her father in appearance, which is why some social media users assume that she is not Black.

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But talking about racism and oppression, Lenee particularly noted that she has only faced it in the United States. She was born in November 2001 just outside of London, England. Yet, for the first 10 years of her life, Hunter’s wife never faced any discrimination because of her race.

However, Lenee’s life seemingly changed when her family relocated to Savannah, Georgia, where she also met her husband, Travis Hunter. Amid the racial discrimination that stemmed from living there, in her life, crossing paths with Hunter in Georgia was something she cherished.

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“I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me,” Lenee said about meeting Hunter. “That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer,”

However, Lenee and Hunter aren’t the only NFL couple who were scrutinized for their race. Former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell (who is Black) married to influencer Allison Kucharczyk (who is white) once revealed how they would receive a barrage of vile, racist messages and comments on IG condemning interracial marriage.

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Many more NFL players and WAGs have faced a similar backlash. But Leanna Lenee’s agreement that racism is limited to only the States remains a debatable topic for the public.