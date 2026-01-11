Trevor Lawrence Addresses Costly Turnovers Against Bills After Jaguars’ Disappointing Playoff Loss

Trevor Lawrence’s words, “that’s a bummer,” said it best after the Jaguars’ Super Bowl dreams ended in a tough 27-24 Wild Card loss to the Bills. The Jags fought hard, but they fell short, and Trevor owned up to some costly mistakes on his part that hurt the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We had three of those [turnovers], I guess today total,” Trevor told reporters in the post-game presser. “Those add up, and those take points off the board. I talked about the one I had in the first half and got to be better and cleaner there. Some things just happen, and you got to be able to overcome them. But the reality is you take points off the board.”

Jacksonville’s own mistakes quietly shaped the game, with Trevor Lawrence throwing two costly interceptions that repeatedly handed Buffalo short fields. Those turnovers blunted the Jaguars’ momentum and ultimately proved decisive in a three-point playoff loss where every possession mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These games are going to be one-score games, and you’re going to need them at the end,” he added. “So I wish we played cleaner in certain areas. I wish I made one or two decisions a little bit differently. Threw a better ball here or there. You got to live with it. It’s life. You can’t get do-overs. So, that’s a bummer.”